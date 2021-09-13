High school golf: Spotsylvania golfers win tri-match

Cullpeper's Nathan Amos won medalist honors, but Spotsylvania earned a team victory at Monday's golf tri-match with Liberty at the Country Club of Culpeper.
Culpeper (5-7) will play in the Skyline Hawk invitational on Tuesday. Spotsylvania will play Tuesday against Chancellor at Meadow Farms Golf Course.
Spotsylvania (173): Wyatt Brown 43, James LaVoy 49, Nate Webner 50, Toby LaVoy 51.
Culpeper (175): Nathan Amos 40, Colton Metzgar 41, Jake Stallings 56, Tommy Stallings 58.
Liberty (207): Lliam Collins 48, Evan Earhart 48, Cole Ryan 54, Barric Lillard 57.
KING GEORGE 181, JM 200
Tyler Truslow's medalist round of 43 led the Foxes to a Battlefield dual-match win at Fredericksburg Country Club. Palmer Van Zandt led James Monroe with a 49.
Both teams play Tuesday against Caroline at Mattaponi Springs.