High school gymnastics: Canty leads Wildcats to team victory for the first time; Murray secured all-around

The cold weather came just in time for the annual Winterfest Invitational and this year’s event was full of twists and turns. Colonial Forge’s Graceemae Murray was able to secure the all-around gymnast titlist, but Mountain View won the team trophy, defeating the Eagles by a score of 108.15–106.175.

With seven teams competing this year, there were many familiar faces, but also lots of new ones.

One of the new competitors is TaeLyn Canty, a Mountain View junior in her first year as a member of the Wildcats’ team.

“In the beginning it was very nerve-wracking, but once I got to know the team and my coach more, it was really fun,” Canty said.

As fate would have it, Canty competed only in club gymnastics until this year after she realized that it could help her in the future.

“One day in my (international baccalaureate) class, these counselors came in and talked about how beneficial it would be towards college to join clubs with your school and being more involved,” she said. “I thought ‘Hey, there’s a gymnastics team here and I do gymnastics.’ “

Canty placed first in vault, scoring a 9.8; fifth in bars (8.475); fifth in beam (9.225); and first in floor (9.675). These scores led her to placing second overall with a score of 37.175.

Canty, along with Avigayil Green and Yasmine Hasan, helped lead Mountain View to their first Winterfest title in the seven-year tenure of head coach Josi Brooks.

“We have some really incredible talent,” Brooks said. “It feels like in the past seven years of me being a coach we haven’t won. This is the first year that we’ve been on a winning streak, which feels amazing.”

Gymnastic skill was seen everywhere at the meet and Eagles’ head coach Maci Conigliaro was also very impressed by what she saw in Saturday’s invitational.

“There is crazy talent all throughout the district,” Conigliaro said. “I think this year might be the most competitive year just with the number of athletes that I know about and I’m sure there are some that I don’t.”

Conigliaro said the Eagles have had to find new ways to adapt and focus on not making mistakes. Throughout the invitational, Murray was consistent and strong, helping bring home the all-around gymnast title.

Murray placed fourth on vault (9.2), first on bars (9.1), first on beam (9.725) and third on floor (9.476), bringing her all-around score to 37.500.

“I am super proud of myself because I’ve been struggling at practice just a little bit, but I decided that going into this meet, whatever happens happens,” she said.

Murray said the Eagles just need to put in more work to prepare for the next meet. She added that there’s nothing more they can really do.

Mountain View, Colonial Forge and Stafford will compete again on Jan. 19 in a quad meet at North Stafford High School.

Team scores: 1. Mountain View 108.15, 2. Colonial Forge 106.175, 3. Stafford 105.775.

All-around: 1. Graceemae Murray (CF) 37.500, 2. TaeLyn Canty (MV) 37.175, 3. Nyra Foosness (St) 36.600, 4. Allison Tellez (CF) 35.300.

Vault: 1. Canty (MV) 9.800, 2. Avigayil Green (MV) 9.550, 3. Tellez (CF) 9.300, 4. Murray (CF) 9.200, 5. Jessica Gelfound (John Champe) 9.050.

Uneven bars: 1. Murray (CF) 9.100, 2. Foosness (St) 9.025, 3. Green (MV) 8.775, 4. Yasmine Hasan (MV) 8.575, 5. Canty (MC) 8.475.

Beam: 1. Murray (CF) 9.725, 2. Foosness (St) 9.525, 3. Tellez (CF) 9.350, 4. Jamine Perilla (Battlefield) 9.325, 5. Canty (MV) 9.225.

Floor: 1. Canty (MV) 9.675, 2. Camile Lockhart (Battlefield) 9.550, 3. Murray (CF) 9.475, 4. Perilla (Battlefield) 9.225, 5. Lauren Harris (St) 9.200.