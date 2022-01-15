High school gymnastics: Colonial Forge edges Stafford at its Winterfest competition

“I was really proud of myself because I was worried that I was not going to be able to pull out every skill that I had, but I preserved and pushed through to make it work,” said Murray.

The Eagles were happy to be able to get first place as a team as it was a very close meet.

“Overall, it was a pretty good showing,” said Colonial Forge assistant coach Maci Winebarger. “We have one more meet before districts, so that gives us one last opportunity to get any new stuff out and critique anything before districts.”

The Indians were also right behind Eagles, placing second as a team.

“I thought we came in really strong,” said new head coach Ashley Dingus.

Stafford delivered a strong performance despite only having half of the team present and losing practice time due to snow. Although this was just the third meet in Dingus’s first season, she’s already been making a large impact, having worked closely with former coach Shawn Thurston as an assistant and continuing with the tradition set by Thurston.

Senior Mailee Roberts also stood out as she placed third all-around, second on beam and fourth on floor.