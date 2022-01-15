High school gymnastics: Colonial Forge edges Stafford at its Winterfest competition

Last week’s winter storm might’ve taken away a week of practice for the gymnasts who competed in Saturday’s Colonial Forge Winterfest Invitational, but that did not stop them from bringing their all to the annual event.
Nyra Foosness won first place all-around for Stafford, while Graceemae Murray helped lift the Eagles over the Indians, 103.2–102.525.
This year was different in regards to how the teams were competing. Instead of dividing the teams into two divisions, everyone competed in one.
Only a freshman, Foosness is already building a legacy for the Indians by taking the all-around title title at the invitational.
“I had a lot of motivation and my teammates pushed me to do my best,” said Foosness. “I am very grateful.”
She placed first on beam and floor, third on bar to bring her overall score to 36.225.
Foosness says that she hopes to continue to work on her strong foundation and to continue to bring her best game to future meets.
Murray was also another individual standout as she placed first in vault, second on uneven bars, fifth in beam and third on floor. She ended up second place overall with a score of 36.150 and lifted the first-place team trophy with her Eagle teammates.
“I was really proud of myself because I was worried that I was not going to be able to pull out every skill that I had, but I preserved and pushed through to make it work,” said Murray.
The Eagles were happy to be able to get first place as a team as it was a very close meet.
“Overall, it was a pretty good showing,” said Colonial Forge assistant coach Maci Winebarger. “We have one more meet before districts, so that gives us one last opportunity to get any new stuff out and critique anything before districts.”
The Indians were also right behind Eagles, placing second as a team.
“I thought we came in really strong,” said new head coach Ashley Dingus.
Stafford delivered a strong performance despite only having half of the team present and losing practice time due to snow. Although this was just the third meet in Dingus’s first season, she’s already been making a large impact, having worked closely with former coach Shawn Thurston as an assistant and continuing with the tradition set by Thurston.
Senior Mailee Roberts also stood out as she placed third all-around, second on beam and fourth on floor.
“To me, this was like a mini-district to see how we would do at districts and really wanted to see how our team would do with people missing and giving the opportunity for other people to compete,” she said.
The Stafford teams have their eyes set on the next meet. which will be held at North Stafford on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Team scores: 1. Colonial Forge 103.200, 2. Stafford 102.525, 3. Woodbridge 98.425, 4. Patriot 98.325, 5. Mountain View 96.825, 6. Colgan 95.375, 7. Hylton 83.650, 8. North Stafford 68.825, 9. Forest Park 41.600.
Vault: 1. Graceemae Murray (CF) 9.400, 2. Dicia Watkins (Co) 9.000, 3. Amy Narvaez 9.000 (MV), 4. Amanda Long (MV) 8.950 5. (tie) Bryanah Pagan (MV) 8.750, Nyra Foosness (St) 8.750
Uneven bars: 1. Victoria Van Dyke (Pa) 9.200, 2. Murray (CF) 8.925, 3. Foosness (St) 8.725, 4. Watkins (Co) 8.200, 5. Corinne Hughes (FP) 7.925.
Beam: 1. Foosness (St) 9.375, 2. Mailee Roberts (St) 8.850, 3. Van Dyke (Pa) 8.800, 4. Murray (CF) 8.775, 5. (tie) Demi Taylor (Wo) 8.675, Aamera Hashimi (Pa) 8.675.
Floor: 1. Foosness (St) 9.375, 2. Sophie Sterling (CF) 9.325, 3. Murray (CF) 9.050, 4. (tie) Mailee Roberts (St) 8.950, Narvaez (MV) 8.950