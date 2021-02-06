High school gymnastics: Colonial Forge wins second 6B championship in a row

Graceemae Murray finished second and Breana Spain third in the all-around to help host Colonial Forge win the Region 6B gymnastics team championship on Saturday.

Spain also brought home region titles in the vault and floor exercise, while Murray finished second in uneven bars and third in the vault.

The pair tied for fifth on the beam as the Eagles had four gymnasts finished in the top nine of the event.

The Class 6 state championships are set for Feb. 12-13 at Kellam High School. The team competition will be help Friday, with individual event championships contested on Saturday.

Team results: 1. Colonial Forge 141.425, 2. Battlefield 138.825, 3. John Champe 136.850, 4. Patriot 134.250, 5. Forest Park 132.525, 6. Woodbridge 125.975, 7. Osbourn Park 106.950, 8. Hylton 54.925.

Beam: 1. Maddie Clegg (FP) 9.625, t2. Jasmine Perilla (Ba) 9.175, t2. Jessica Gelfound (JC) 9.175, 4. Sarah Hollingsworth (Ba) 9.050, t5. Graceemae Murray (CF) 9.025, t5. Breana Spain (CF) 9.025, 7. Sophie Sterling (CF) 8.975, 9. Abby Paré (CF) 8.775, 25. Stephanie Avendano (CF) 7.475.