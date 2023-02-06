TaeLyn Canty used nearly flawless routines in floor and vault to win the all-around title at Saturday’s Commonwealth District gymnastics championships and to help Mountain View claim the team championship.

Canty, a junior, scored 9.775 on floor and 9.800 in vaulting to finish with a 37.425 all-around score, edging defending champion Nyra Foosness of host Stafford (37.350) for the all-around crown.

Because the meet doubled as the Region 5D championships, both gymnasts qualified for the VHSL Class 5 meet Feb. 17-18 at Lightridge High School in Loudoun County. Mountain View will send its entire squad for the team competition.

Foosness won the uneven bars (9.300) and posted second-place finishes on beam and floor. Colonial Forge’s Graceemae Murray won the beam (9.375) and finished a close third in all-around (37.275).

Murray and the Eagles will compete in the Region 6B championships Friday at Patriot High School.

Team scores: 1. Mountain View 144.375; 2. Stafford 139.450; 3. Colonial Forge 139.275; 4. North Stafford 61.225; 5. Brooke Point 22.850.

Bars: 1. Nyra Foosness (St) 9.300; 2. TaeLyn Canty (MV) 9.050; 3. Yasmine Hasan (MV) 9.025; 4. Graceemae Murray (CF) 8.800; 5. (tie) Avigayil Green (MV) and Allison Telez (CF) 8.750.

Beam: 1. Murray (CF) 9.375; 2. Foosness (St) 9.200; 3. Genevieve Muise (MV) 8.950; 4. (tie) Canty (MV) and Lauren Harris (St) 8.800.

Floor: 1. Canty (MV) 9.775; 2. Foosness (St) 9.625; 3. Murray (CF) 9.575; 4. Harris (St) 9.325; 5. Tellez (CF) 9.275.

Vault: 1. Canty (MV) 9.800; 2. Murray (CF) 9.525; 3. Green (MV) 9.450; 4. Tiffany Burlew (CF) 9.400; 5. Foosness (St) 9.225.

All-around: 1. Canty (MV) 37.425; 2. Foosness (St) 37.350; 3. Murray (CF) 37.275; 4. Tellez (CF) 35.925; 5. Green (MV) 35.825.