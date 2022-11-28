 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school gymnastics preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Tarren Smarr

Top returner: Jr. Ingrid Katz

Top newcomer: Fr. Kara Wissenger

Outlook: The Black-Hawks have only three gymnasts, but Katz placed in the top 10 in regionals on beam and freshman Wissenger is a threat to score on beam and floor.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Maci Conigliaro

Last season: Second in district and Region 6B.

Top returners: Sr. Graceemae Murray, So. Allison Tellez, So. Tiffany Burlew.

Outlook: Murray, a three-time state meet qualifier, leads a deep, experienced team with its sights set on district and regional titles.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Josi Brooks

Top returners:  Yasmine Hasan, Bryanah Pagán

Top newcomers: Jr. TaeLyn Canty, Jr. Genevieve Muise, Sr. Erin Hever.

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated eight seniors and are rebuilding, but club gymnasts Canty, Muise and Hever should contribute immediately.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Annie Barr

Top returners: Jr. Larie Nyatso, Jr. Jocelyn Suazo.

Top newcomers: Fr. Melanie Wagner, Fr. Camden Miles, Fr. Leila Cotton, Fr. Phia Visser.

Team outlook: An influx of talented freshman club gymnasts give the Wolverines optimism for posting a full team score. They'll join Nyatsu, a returning all-around gymnast. 

STAFFORD

Coach: Ashley Dingus

Last season: District and regional champion, fourth in state.

Top returners: So. Nyra Foosness, Sr. SaNiyah Noakes.

Top newcomers: Fr. Lauren Harris, Fr. Ava Lengle.

Outlook: Foosness, last year's district all-around champion, took time off to compete in cheerleading. Reese Barbee, the VHSL cheerleader of the year, is trying gymnastics.

