High school gymnastics preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Tarren Smarr
Top returner: Jr. Ingrid Katz
Top newcomer: Fr. Kara Wissenger
Outlook: The Black-Hawks have only three gymnasts, but Katz placed in the top 10 in regionals on beam and freshman Wissenger is a threat to score on beam and floor.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Maci Conigliaro
Last season: Second in district and Region 6B.
Top returners: Sr. Graceemae Murray, So. Allison Tellez, So. Tiffany Burlew.
Outlook: Murray, a three-time state meet qualifier, leads a deep, experienced team with its sights set on district and regional titles.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Josi Brooks
Top returners: Yasmine Hasan, Bryanah Pagán
Top newcomers: Jr. TaeLyn Canty, Jr. Genevieve Muise, Sr. Erin Hever.
Outlook: The Wildcats graduated eight seniors and are rebuilding, but club gymnasts Canty, Muise and Hever should contribute immediately.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Annie Barr
Top returners: Jr. Larie Nyatso, Jr. Jocelyn Suazo.
Top newcomers: Fr. Melanie Wagner, Fr. Camden Miles, Fr. Leila Cotton, Fr. Phia Visser.
Team outlook: An influx of talented freshman club gymnasts give the Wolverines optimism for posting a full team score. They'll join Nyatsu, a returning all-around gymnast.
STAFFORD
Coach: Ashley Dingus
Last season: District and regional champion, fourth in state.
Top returners: So. Nyra Foosness, Sr. SaNiyah Noakes.
Top newcomers: Fr. Lauren Harris, Fr. Ava Lengle.
Outlook: Foosness, last year's district all-around champion, took time off to compete in cheerleading. Reese Barbee, the VHSL cheerleader of the year, is trying gymnastics.