High school gymnastics preview: Senior Murray brings talent, experience to Colonial Forge

A breath, the run, the flip. Gymnastics takes a lot of concentration and mentality to be able to perform not just on a floor routine, but also on the beam, bar, and vault.

Colonial Forge’s Graceemae Murray has proven her capabilities again and again, qualifying for the VHSL Class 6 state meet for three straight years.

Now Murray is looking to make her senior year a memorable one with the Eagles as they look to qualify for states again this year.

“My main goal is to just to know the I have done the most that I could and that the team did the best that they could do,” she said. “That’s all I can ask for.”

Murray has competed in gymnastics since she was in second grade. What motivates her to do better every day is the competition with herself and pushing her limits.

“My biggest competition will always be myself because even though there is always gonna be someone better, I know that I am the one capable of doing everything that I need to do,” she said.

Murray has not only stepped up her confidence and mentality in the competition, but her work outside of practice and meets has also helped develop her as a leader.

“She helps me figure out lineups, she’s helped get information to the rest of the girls, taking on a team leader role in terms of distributing and collecting information,” Eagles head coach Maci Conigliaro said.

Conigliaro also mentioned how Murray’s development in confidence also helps motivate her teammates.

“She’s willing to help push the team,” Conigliaro said. “It’s helped us a lot.”

Murray believes it’s important to encourage her teammates to improve their own scores to help them become better athletes, regardless of whether their score will be part of the team score.

“Encouraging everyone that one bad turn doesn’t make up for what you will potentially be competing because the name of the game is to make the routine,” Murray said.

This year, the Eagles have a veteran squad, with two seniors, and eight juniors and sophomores. With experience comes accountability, and Conigliaro said that each girl knows what is expected of her.

Colonial Forge will open its season at Stafford Wednesday at 6 p.m., and Murray and the Eagles are looking to leave heart and soul in every event.

“With this first meet being so early, our goal is to go out and do what we know how to do,” Conigliaro said.