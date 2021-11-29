High school gymnastics: With new coach, Stafford seeks a familiar finish

They’re all back and expecting no letdown.

“Dingus has done extremely well at keeping things going smoothly [in practice],” said Doty, who has been competing in gymnastics since age 3. “The vibe is kind of chill. We can all work on our individual stuff.”

Building a bond with their new coach hasn’t been difficult.

Not only did Dingus compete for one of Stafford’s state runner-up teams, but she also served as Thurston’s volunteer assistant in 2019 and 2020, as well an assistant coach for the Indians’ cheer squad, which recently earned state runner-up honors. Roberts and Beggs were part of that team.

This is Dingus’ first head-coaching position, and it doesn’t hurt to have an experienced group to serve as mentors to young gymnasts like freshmen Nyra Foosness and Abigail Randall, who will look to carry on the Indians’ proud tradition.

“It’s very important that we have to step up as much as [Dingus] has to,” Beggs said. “We’re doing our best to be leaders for the younger ones, to make sure that our knowledge of gymnastics gets passed on to them.”