High school lacrosse preview: From the cradle to states, girls sport is on the rise locally

It’s been nearly a decade since Lauren Donahue, Morgan Everitt and others lobbied the Stafford County school board to adopt girls lacrosse as a high school sport.

At the time, they were just teenagers with dreams of representing their schools in a sport that had yet to catch on outside of northern Virginia’s affluent suburbs. Their efforts ultimately succeeded, and Stafford high schools competed in girls’ lacrosse for the first time in 2014.

After returning to the area as coaches—with Donahue at her alma mater of Mountain View and Everett, a Stafford alumna, leading Brooke Point’s program—they’re able to appreciate the progress made since those earlier, simpler days.

“It was a lot of 1v1 lacrosse,” Donahue recalled. “Running and gunning the ball to cage, because no one could catch, no one could throw and no one could cradle.”

“The best way to describe it is by comparing it to someone who doesn’t know what basketball is and teaching them how to dribble,” echoed Everitt.

Last spring, Colonial Forge fast-tracked the area’s development with a run to the Class 6 state championship game. The Eagles fell, 17-6, to Fairfax County powerhouse Langley but succeeded in reorienting Stafford within the state’s girls lacrosse landscape.

“It puts a microscope on it more than there has been before,” Colonial Forge coach Nate Medic said. “From a scheduling standpoint, we’ve had a lot of schools wanting to play us that had never reached out to us before.”

Signs point to rising participation as well. Massaponax, for instance, had 38 girls try out this spring, allowing the Panthers to field a junior varsity team for the first time in program history.

In addition to Stafford’s five high schools, Riverbend, Massaponax, Eastern View and James Monroe are among the local teams to participate in girls’ lacrosse. The sport exists in a club form at several other Fredericksburg area schools.

While varsity coaches no longer find themselves teaching the bare fundamentals, obstacles to the sport’s growth locally remain.

Formed in 2017, Fall Line lacrosse became one of the area’s first travel/club programs to offer girls teams. Youth programs like Stafford Lacrosse Association (SLA) offer invaluable exposure to the sport.

In particular, SLA offered a program in recent years that allowed returning college players to teach the sport through elementary and middle school physical education classes.

But plans to implement actual middle school teams in Stafford County have stalled, denying the high schools a pipeline of experienced players.

“There is still a long way for girls’ lacrosse to come,” Everitt said.

