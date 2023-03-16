First-year Colonial Forge girls lacrosse coach Katie Hatton can track the on-field contributions of Vanessa and Chloe Ronsholdt in her stat book, where the twin sisters enter their senior seasons having already eclipsed 100 career points.

She’s listened as their leadership qualities reverberate through the portable speaker that the co-captains lug to practice each afternoon to enliven their teammates during warm-ups.

On occasion, Hatton has even incorporated concepts and ideas from her conversations with the lacrosse-crazed, Division-1-bound siblings into her playbook.

“The main thing that they bring are their personalities, in terms of the just the way they approach everybody,” Hatton said. “They make practice fun.”

Vanessa Hatton, a midfielder who’s been committed to Arizona State since her junior season, and Chloe, a more recent Howard University pledge who plays attack, have starred on the Eagles’ varsity team since their freshman season, an ultimately-doomed COVID campaign in 2020.

After helping Colonial Forge to a 13-1 regular-season mark as juniors, the Ronsholdts lead an experienced Eagles roster intent on running the table in the Commonwealth District and returning to the state tournament after bowing out in the first round of regional play last spring.

“It’s hit for a lot of the seniors that this is our last year and we need to step it up,” Hatton said. “I do have a lot of leadership. I definitely let them help make a lot of the decisions, and I think that they’re really excited for the season.”

Along with the Ronsholdts, senior Avery Hartenstein, an all-district and second-team Region 6B honoree a season ago, reprises her role in the Eagles’ midfield. While the Eagles started strong a season ago, they faltered in the district tournament, falling 15-10 to rival Mountain View in the championship game; the Wildcats accounted for two of the Colonial Forge’s three losses in 2022.

As a new head coach, Hatton has come to rely on the twins not only as leaders but also consultants. One or both often approaches her to pitch college-level tactics they’ve been introduced to and are eager to implement before graduating.

“I have great conversations about them,” she said. “They really are passionate about lacrosse. So they also come to me when they have ideas, whether they’ve seen something or have heard from the coaches they’ll have next year and are like, ‘Let’s try this out or let’s do this.’ It’s very refreshing.”

The Ronsholdts’ impact at Colonial Forge isn’t limited to Vanessa and Chloe, either; their mother Terri Brown serves as the Eagles’ head junior varsity coach.

“It’s like a whole family thing,” Hatton said.