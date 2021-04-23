High school lacrosse previews

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Boys—Jack Monaghan; Girls—Morgan Everitt.

Top players: Boys—Sr. A Christian Leap, Sr. A Matt Harris, Sr. MF Connor Dubberly, Jr. MF Cole Jasso, Jr. D Jacob Monaghan, So. A James Page So. MF Gavin Schwieter, Sr. GK Alec Correa, Jr. D Ethan Greggs, So. MF Sam Selby, Jr. D Nate Gouker, So. A Kevin Harris. Girls—Jr. D Hayley Alvarez, Sr. A Katie Anderson, Sr. MF Savannah Dunn, Sr. MF Janiyah Rourk, Dylan Dietz, Arianna Medal, Mia Sanchez.

Outlook: The boys are optimistic after returning plenty of experience and excelling in a local fall league. Rourk, who will play at Delaware State, leads a veteran girls team with equally high expectations.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coaches: Boys—Dan Dowd; Girls—Nate Medic.

Top players: Boys—Sr. A Daniel Merida, Sr. D Cole Piser, Sr. MF Gabriel Cook, Sr. D Sam Weir, Jr. D Ryan Miller, Jr. MF A.J. Riley, So. GK Isaiah Hudgins, Jr. GK Nicholas Mitchell. Girls—Sr. MF Mary Ellen Schuster, Sr. A Maggie Hatton, Sr. MF Annamarita Sofis, Sr. D Jaedia Rodgers, Sr. MF Annamarie Hanville, So. A Avery Hartenstein, So. A Chloe Ronsholdt, So. A Vanessa Ronsholdt.