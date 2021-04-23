High school lacrosse previews

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Boys—Jack Monaghan; Girls—Morgan Everitt.
Top players: Boys—Sr. A Christian Leap, Sr. A Matt Harris, Sr. MF Connor Dubberly, Jr. MF Cole Jasso, Jr. D Jacob Monaghan, So. A James Page So. MF Gavin Schwieter, Sr. GK Alec Correa, Jr. D Ethan Greggs, So. MF Sam Selby, Jr. D Nate Gouker, So. A Kevin Harris. Girls—Jr. D Hayley Alvarez, Sr. A Katie Anderson, Sr. MF Savannah Dunn, Sr. MF Janiyah Rourk, Dylan Dietz, Arianna Medal, Mia Sanchez.
Outlook: The boys are optimistic after returning plenty of experience and excelling in a local fall league. Rourk, who will play at Delaware State, leads a veteran girls team with equally high expectations.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coaches: Boys—Dan Dowd; Girls—Nate Medic.
Top players: Boys—Sr. A Daniel Merida, Sr. D Cole Piser, Sr. MF Gabriel Cook, Sr. D Sam Weir, Jr. D Ryan Miller, Jr. MF A.J. Riley, So. GK Isaiah Hudgins, Jr. GK Nicholas Mitchell. Girls—Sr. MF Mary Ellen Schuster, Sr. A Maggie Hatton, Sr. MF Annamarita Sofis, Sr. D Jaedia Rodgers, Sr. MF Annamarie Hanville, So. A Avery Hartenstein, So. A Chloe Ronsholdt, So. A Vanessa Ronsholdt.
Outlook: Merida, one of the area’s top scorers, is one of 13 seniors returning to the boys’ team. Schuster was a second-team all-state pick for the girls in 2019, when the Eagle girls went 19–2.
MASSAPONAX
Coaches: Boys—Andree Sestito; Girls—Mary Pietro.
Top players: Boys—Jr. A Chase Callan, Jr. D Nathaniel Quance, So. MF Colby Haag, So. MF Matthew Leigh, Jr. D Bryce Kemmey, So. MF-Nathan Pietro. Girls—Sr. MF Grace Pietro, Sr. MF Elizabeth Denecke, Jr. A Olivia McGowan, Sr. D Elaina Johnson, Jr. D Keyla Ferrera, Sr. GK Sarah Blackburn, So. MF Kimoree Colbert, Jr. MF Morgan Hughes, Fr. MF Adeline Garvey, So. A Claudia Painter.
Outlook: The girls return plenty of experience, especially on defense and in the midfield, where Pietro is a two-time all-district pick. The boys will rely on a younger core of players.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Boys—George Pugh; Girls—Lauren Donahoe.
Top players: Boys—Jr. A Jack Hook, Jr. A Emory Harshman, Jr. A Chris Van Liew, Jr. MF Caiden Murrain, So. MF Jesse Ramos, So. D James Ramos, Jr. MF James Roseberry, So. D Eli Druiett, Fr. A Garrett Talkington, Fr. MF Shane McGrath, Fr. A Logan McGrath, Fr. MF Donny Gonzalez, So MF Ean Driewga. Girls—Jr. MF Emma Stalteri, Sr. A Kendal Light, Jr. A Hanna Navarro, Fr. Ava Windham, Fr. A Gabby Bartellis.
Outlook: Stalteri, who will play at Division I Wofford, and Light lead a veteran girls team that hopes to challenge for the district title. The boys return a strong offensive core, led by Hook (54 points in 2019).
NORTH STAFFORD
Coaches: Boys—Brian Becton; Girls—Clinton Lloyd.
Top players: Girls-Jr. MF Gracie Mae Griffin, Sr. MF/D Amber Bonds, Sr. D Danielle Rodriguez Velez, Sr. A Anah Amay, Jr. A Shannon Harrell, Sr. GK Amy Iglesias-Duenas, So. A Ashley Purtell, So. A Ayyan Qureshi, Sr. D Faliyah Opoku.
Outlook: The girls have plenty of experience on defense and some young attackers.
RIVERBEND
Coaches: Boys—Glen Hecht; Girls—Dion Fennell.
Top players: Boys—Sr. GK Shane Hecht, Sr. D Andrew Rawlings, Jr. MF Grant Messick, Jr. MF Nasir Smith, Jr. MF Isaiah Schoenberger, So. A Elijah Schoenberger, So. MF Logan Eastman. Girls--Sr. A Haven Doherty, Sr. MF Erin Moulton, So. MF Ava Treakle, Fr. A/MF Ayla Jantz, Fr. D Ava Doherty.
Outlook: Boys goalie Shane Hecht, headed to Division II Mars Hill (N.C.), should benefit from a strong midfield in front of him. The girls will rebuild around seniors Doherty and Moulton, plus a young nucleus.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Boys—Cole Hogan; Girls—Kelly Ulmer.
Top players: Boys—Sr. D David Flath, Sr. MF Will Jones, Sr. GK/MF Marty Schalk, Sr. MF Nick Luna, Jr. D Aiden Sprole, Jr. MF Jacob Allen, Fr. A Carter Thompson, Fr. A/MF Tristan McBride. Girls—Jr. MF Sydney Ulmer, Sr. D Elissa Bustamante, Sr. A Molly Clinton, Sr. GK Halea Pitts, So. Jordan Fitzgerald.
Outlook: Ulmer and Bustamante, second-team all-region picks in 2019, lead the girls team. The boys will try to mix newcomers with a veteran nucleus.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
EASTERN VIEW
Coaches: Boys—Chris Frazier; Girls—Elizabeth Schumaker.
Top players: Boy—Sr. MF Greg Bradley, Sr. MF Adam Dodson, Jr. A Connor Weeks, Sr. D Jamil Abed, Fr. MF Derrick Brown, So. A Caleb Douglas, So. A Cameron Huver. Girls—Sr. MF Analeigh Page, Sr. A Avery Stanley, Sr. D Abby Shrader, Sr. D Rebekah Smith, Sr. GK Alanna Barrett; D Miller Haught, Jr. MF Maddie Freeman.
Outlook: The girls’ defense should be experienced, with Shrader and Smith playing in front of fellow senior Barrett. The boys will rely on a largely new lineup.
JAMES MONROE
Coaches: Boys—Mark Engel; Girls—Linda Delaney.
Top players: Boys—Sr. D Neal Kinnard, So. GK Trey Paroongsup, Sr. A/MF Sam Dumont, So. Luke Dumont, So. Jake Wack. Girls—Sr. MF Carrie Stinchcomb, Jr. D Celie Constantine, Jr. MF Ciaran Cubbage,Sr. A Taylor Hough, Jr. A Grace Maynard, So. MF Sarah Rigual, Jr. MF/A Katie Fidler., So MF/D Angelina Baldwin, Jr. A Lillian Hutchinson.
Outlook: An athletic group of juniors and sophomores join team leader Stinchcomb to make the girls competitive. Team captains Kinnard and Dumont lead the boys’ team.