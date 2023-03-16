COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Boys-Jack Monaghan; Girls-Morgan Everitt.

Last season: Boys 11-6 (11-3 district); Girls 0-7.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. LSM Gavin Schweiter, Sr. A J.P. Page, Sr. A Jack Luehrs, M/D Sam Selby; Sr. D Kevin Harris, Sr. D Nate Gouker, Jr. D Sean Commerford, So. A Noah Frost, So. A Connor Schumacher, So. A Rex Colliver. Girls-Sr. Darby Connerly, Sr. Arianna Medal, So. GK Laura Hittle, Sr. Dylan Dietz, Jr. Janiece Blanco.

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. GK Adriel Quansah, Sr. A Dylan Frost, Sr. D Dalton Lear-Mitchell, Jr. MF Brayden Ralbovsky, So. D Chris Luehrs, So, MF Khamen Riley. Girls-So. Janelle Thomas, Jr. Madison Cole, So. Nakayda Nontong, Jr. Arianna Smart.

Outlook: The boys are deep, experienced and technically sound as they seek a district title. Seniors Connerly, Medal and Dietz lead the way for the girls.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coaches: Boys-Dan Dowd; Girls-Katie Hatton.

Last season: Boys 8-6 (8-3); Girls 13-1 (11-1).

Top returners: Boys-Sr. MF A.J. Riley, So. A Reef Krug, Sr. GK Isaiah Hudgins, Sr. LSM Jack Tenney. Girls-Sr. MF Avery Hartenstein, Sr. MF Vanessa Ronsholdt, Sr. A Chloe Ronsholdt, So. MF Maddy Tlapa.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. MF Joseph Scullion, Fr. D TaeSean Jones, Jr. MF Jaevyn Peterson. Girls-Fr. GK Sarah Wilhelm, So, D Virginia Johnakin, Fr. A Ava Moder.

Outlook: Both Ronsholdt sisters have Division I college plans (Vanessa to Arizona State, Chloe to Howard) and lead an experienced girls’ team with title hopes. Riley, a VMI recruit, won 86 percent of his faceoffs last season.

MASSAPONAX

Coaches: Boys-Gene Flamm; Girls-Erin Beardsley.

Last season: Boys 2-11; Girls 4-8.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. MF Diego Sanchez, Sr. MF Bryce McPherson, So. D Noah Knapp, Jr. D Isaiah Ward, So. GK Quang Wu, Sr. A Cooper Callan. Girls-Sr. MF Claudia Painter, Jr. MF Paige Beardsley, Sr. A Kimoree Colbert, Sr. MF Jordan Grace, Jr. A Nirvana Coleman.

Top newcomers: Girls-So. A Maddie Dean, Jr. D Teagan Cork, Jr. D Adeline Garvie, Jr. A Kennedy Rozell.

Outlook: Painter, the Panthers’ first Division I commitment (Longwood) leads eight returning starters to the girls’ team. The boys will try to improve in Flamm’s first season as coach.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coaches: Boys-Mike Beutel; Girls-Lauren Donahue.

Last season: Boys 13-2 (12-0 district); Girls 14-2 (12-1).

Top returners: Boys-Jr. A Donny Gonzalez, Jr. A Logan McGrath, Sr. MF Jesse Ramos, Jr. MF Shane McGrath, Jr. MF Gabe Wess, Sr. D Eli Druiett, Sr. D James Ramos, So. GK Steven Preston. Girls-Jr. Ava Windham, Sr. Olivia Wahlin, Sr. Mary Wahlin, Jr. Gabby Bartels.

Top newcomers: Boys-So. MF Matt Wess, Sr. LSM Brady Leischner, Jr. FO Christian Pinto, Jr. MF Kyler Ingraham, Jr. MF Alex Sayithsena. Girls-Fr. Fallon Dismukes, So. Sierra Crews.

Outlook: The boys have a solid returning nucleus from a team that went unbeaten in the district last spring. Windham leads a girls’ squad that reached the regional semifinals and is seeking a repeat.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coaches: Boys-Joey Nerney; Girls-Clinton Lloyd.

Last season: Boys 5-9 (4-8); Girls 4-11 (3-10).

Top returners: Boys-Sr. GK Terry Maguire, Jr. MF Will Morris, Jr. D Garrett Whiteman, Jr. D Gauge Fisher. Girls-Sr. MF Ashley Purtell, Sr. A Olivia Vallejo, So. A Maddie Romas.

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Lucas Carter, Sr. Braeden Henry.

Outlook: The boys have a new coach and will build around all-region goalie Maguire and Morris, who scored nine goals in a district playoff loss to Riverbend. The girls will rely on a mixture of experience and youth.

RIVERBEND

Coaches: Boys-David Belling; Girls-Paige Hennessey.

Last season: Boys 8-8 (8-5); Girls 8-8 (7-5).

Top returners: Boys-Sr. MF Logan Eastman, Sr. D Parker Eastman, Sr. GK Gavin Maple. Girls-Jr. D Ava Doherty, Jr. A Ayla Jantz, So. D Maraiya Richards, Sr. MD/D Ava Treakle, Jr. MF/D Savannah Waite.

Top newcomers: Boys-So. A Parker Brown, Fr. MF Connor McNally, Fr. A Reilley Curran. Girls-Fr. MF Amalia Kilcourse.

Outlook: All-region performer Treakle leads a girls’ squad which returns fellow all-district starters Doherty and Jantz. The boys have a new coach and have instituted a ground ball chain to reward forced turnovers.

STAFFORD

Coaches: Boys-Mike Thompson; Girls-Kelly Ulmer.

Last season: Boys 0-13 (0-12); Girls 2-9 (2-7).

Top returners: Boys-Jr. A Carter Thompson, So. LSM Mason Lockwood, So. Andrew Stalteri (MF), So. GK Ethan Sproule. Girls-Sr. MF Jordan Fitzgerald, Sr. D Peyton Lockwood, So. MF Julia Etue, Sr. D Brandie Dube, Sr. D Bella Kamenicky.

Top newcomers: Boys-So. D Logan Metz (D), So. D Dominic Smith (D), Jr. A Gavin Grover, Fr. A Jackson Malone, Fr. MF Tyler Raybold. Girls-E.V. McConnell.

Outlook: The boys have no seniors but plenty of youngsters who gained experience last year and will count on several freshmen. The girls return a veteran defense and first-team all-district midfielder Fitzgerald.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coaches: Boys-Robby Woycik; Girls-Joe Reser.

Last season: Boys- ; Girls 10-5.

Top returners: Boys- ; Girls-Sr. MF Faith Moore, Sr. MF Autumn Fairfax, Jr. MF Liz Staton, Sr. D Kortney Pillow.

Top newcomers: Boys- ; Girls-Fr. D Sarah Johnson, Jr. D Sarah Rechkemmer, So. A Rylee Furr, Jr. D Sydney Patton.

Outlook: Moore (100 career goals) and Fairfax (51 last season) lead a potent offense for the girls’ team.

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys-Chris Frazier; Girls-Elizabeth Schumacher.

Last season: Boys 1-12; Girls 5-6.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. MF Derrick Brown, Jr. MF Austin Tingler, Jr. D Logan O’Hara. Girls-Sr. A GiGi Young, Sr. Miller Haught, So. M Campbell Lee, Sr. D Nour Saadeh, Sr. D Savannah Veazey.

Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. GK Jacob Schadly, Fr. A Tyler Hirte. Girls-Fr. A Vera Vesuna, So. MF Avril Castro, So. D Hanan Saadeh, So. D Taylor Dinkins.

Outlook: The boys should benefit from a new JV team and the addition of former Cyclones standout Cody Howard to the staff. The girls have a larger group of field hockey players, so cohesion should be a strength.

JAMES MONROE

Coaches: Boys-Karson Hastings; Girls-Asheley MacDougall.

Last season: Boys 5-9; Girls 12-3 (10-2 region)

Top returners: Boys-Sr. MF Luke Dumont, Sr. GK Trey Paroongsou. Girls-So. A Addie Oakes, Sr. D Angelina Baldwin, Jr. D Payton Billingsley, Jr. MF Sally Beringer.

Top newcomers: Girls-So. Claire Dumont, So. Grace Crow, So. Sheeza Shakeel.

Outlook: After graduating six starters, the girls will lean on Beringer, who scored 56 goals a season ago. Dumont scored 34 times for the boys.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coaches: Boys-Thomas Ballou; Girls-Becky Weber.

Last season: Boys 5-5 (4-2 conference); Girls-conference semifinalists.

Top returners: Boys-A Hunter Ronquest, D Ryan Burkholder, GK Andrew Appleton. Girls-Sr. GK Emma Clements, Sr. D Hope Amberger. Jr. D Charlotte Dreany. Jr. D Azzarine Hague, Sr. A Dana Johannsen, Jr. A Ella Byrd. Jr. A Brooke Sims, Jr. A Lillian Brady, Jr. A Cara Shelton.

Top newcomers: Boys-8th-grade FOS Braxton Payne.

Outlook: The girls should be strong on defense, led by All-Area field hockey goalie Clements. The boys have a new coach and plenty of youth but hope to surprise some opponents.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Boys-J.L. Schneider.

Last season: 0-6.

Top returners: Sr. MF Gabe Carvajal, Sr. D Hayden Meisinger, So. A Max Schneider.

Top newcomers: So. LSM Bishop Heard-Samuels, Fr. A Isaiah Dillman, 8th-grade D Grayson Schrantz.

Outlook: After their top two scorers from 2022 graduated, the Eagles will rely on an experienced defense.