High school lacrosse: Underclassmen expected to play a major role for Mountain View this season

Mountain View boys lacrosse coach George Pugh fully expects some rust when the Wildcats open their season next week. But there’s a sheen under the oxidation associated with a condensed practice schedule, and it has to do with the Wildcats’ polished underclassmen.
“There’s definitely some youth there, but there’s a lot of talent,” Pugh said. “I’m pretty optimistic about this year. I think it’s going to be a good one.”
“I’ve never seen it before on a team in our area,” agreed junior Jack Hook. “We have so much potential.”
Glimpses of that potential were on display the last time the Wildcats took the field, way back in spring 2019. Then a freshman, Hook was second on the team with 54 points for a squad that finished 16–4 and posted an 11–1 mark in the Commonwealth District. Fellow juniors Emory Harshman and Chris Van Liew also return to round out Mountain View’s attack.
Of the new arrivals, Pugh is perhaps most excited about freshman Garrett Talkington, who begins his high-school career with an uncommonly balanced skill set.
“He’s an outstanding talent,” Pugh said of Talkington, who will line up at attack. “Very smart player, has it all—can dodge, pass either hand. He’s at a very high level already.”
Hook said it will fall upon the Wildcats’ junior-heavy core to get the prodigious newcomers up to speed; their learning curve was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They haven’t had a season yet,” he said. “Even the sophomores haven’t had a season yet. If we can just put in that culture and the leadership, I think that will really get us to the next level.”
Long-stick midfielder Caden Murrain (24 groundballs) spent the 2019 season as standout Zach Fernow’s understudy, an experience that will prove valuable as he seeks to anchor an important spot on the field for the Wildcats. Sophomore James Ramos will take on the toughest matchup as Mountain View’s top on-ball defender.
While drastic rules changes (eliminating the faceoff and body checks) were floated last fall as potential COVID-19 mitigation measures, they’ve largely been dialed back or abandoned altogether.
“It did kind of create a widespread disapproval across the state,” Pugh said. “It’s going to look more like normal this year in regards to gameplay. Almost no different.”
Like other Fredericksburg-area schools, Mountain View will play a nine-game, district-only schedule this spring. The Wildcats will face each Class 6 adversary once and square off against their Class 5 peers twice.
“I think we can definitely make a run at states,” Hook said. “That’s the goal, and that’s our expectation every year.”
