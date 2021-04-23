High school lacrosse: Underclassmen expected to play a major role for Mountain View this season

Mountain View boys lacrosse coach George Pugh fully expects some rust when the Wildcats open their season next week. But there’s a sheen under the oxidation associated with a condensed practice schedule, and it has to do with the Wildcats’ polished underclassmen.

“There’s definitely some youth there, but there’s a lot of talent,” Pugh said. “I’m pretty optimistic about this year. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

“I’ve never seen it before on a team in our area,” agreed junior Jack Hook. “We have so much potential.”

Glimpses of that potential were on display the last time the Wildcats took the field, way back in spring 2019. Then a freshman, Hook was second on the team with 54 points for a squad that finished 16–4 and posted an 11–1 mark in the Commonwealth District. Fellow juniors Emory Harshman and Chris Van Liew also return to round out Mountain View’s attack.

Of the new arrivals, Pugh is perhaps most excited about freshman Garrett Talkington, who begins his high-school career with an uncommonly balanced skill set.

“He’s an outstanding talent,” Pugh said of Talkington, who will line up at attack. “Very smart player, has it all—can dodge, pass either hand. He’s at a very high level already.”