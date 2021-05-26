High school notebook: Andros tabbed to coach Courtland girls basketball

Courtland High School is turning to a familiar face to run its girls basketball program.
Judy Andros, who has been an assistant coach the past three seasons, has been hired as head coach, Cougars athletic director Ronnie Lowman said.
Andros replaces Gene Flamm, who stepped down after last season.
“Her ability to connect with the kids is what impressed us the most,” Lowman said of Andros. “And obviously her basketball knowledge goes right along with that. She has D-I playing experience. She’s seen just about everything from a basketball standpoint. We were very impressed with that complete package.”
Andros was a two-year starter at point guard for the University of Connecticut from 1981-83 before the Huskies’ dynasty began. She finished her college career at Saint Francis (Pa.) in 1986.
Before joining Courtland’s staff she also had a stint as an assistant coach on the Massaponax girls basketball staff.
OFFERS ROLLING IN
It’s been a big week on the recruiting scene for Riverbend sophomore tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell.
Barnwell hauled in scholarship offers from Notre Dame and West Virginia earlier this week and he was recently offered by Tennessee, as well.
Colonial Forge sophomore offensive lineman Nolan McConnell has picked up recent offers from Michigan State, Mississippi, Maryland and West Virginia.
Barnwell’s teammate Aiden Fisher, a junior linebacker and quarterback, has added an offer from Wofford University which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Chancellor running back Aydin Woolfolk has picked up an offer from Division II Emory & Henry.
DAWES HEADS WEST
Former Culpeper football standout and Fredericksburg area assistant coach Adwela Dawes has been hired as the new defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Salt Lake City Senate, a professional team in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
The Senate began camp on May 1 and their first game is June 5 at home against the Colorado Knights.
Dawes was a starter at outside linebacker on the Blue Devils’ 1999 Group AAA, Division 5 state championship team. He went on to become a standout receiver at Averett. He led the Cougars in every receiving category from 2001-03.
Dawes was an assistant coach at Culpeper in 2007 and at Spotsylvania from 2009-13. He served as the head coach of the Virginia Mutiny semipro team that was based in Fredericksburg in 2016 and has been involved with several other semipro organizations.
BILLS PICKS CNU
Colonial Forge senior wide receiver Cade Bills will continue his career at Christopher Newport. Bills was a first-team all-Commonwealth District selection at kick returner and punt returner this past season. He was a second-team all-district choice at wide receiver.
WHITE MAKES THE CALL
Carmel School senior basketball standout Devawn White has committed to Vincennes University, a junior college program in Indiana. Vincennes has four National Junior College Athletic Association national championships, with the most recent one coming in 2019.
White, a 6-foot-4 guard and Montreal, Quebec native, helped the Wildcats reach the VISAA Division III state tournament in back-to-back seasons.
