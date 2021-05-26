High school notebook: Andros tabbed to coach Courtland girls basketball

Courtland High School is turning to a familiar face to run its girls basketball program.

Judy Andros, who has been an assistant coach the past three seasons, has been hired as head coach, Cougars athletic director Ronnie Lowman said.

Andros replaces Gene Flamm, who stepped down after last season.

“Her ability to connect with the kids is what impressed us the most,” Lowman said of Andros. “And obviously her basketball knowledge goes right along with that. She has D-I playing experience. She’s seen just about everything from a basketball standpoint. We were very impressed with that complete package.”

Andros was a two-year starter at point guard for the University of Connecticut from 1981-83 before the Huskies’ dynasty began. She finished her college career at Saint Francis (Pa.) in 1986.

Before joining Courtland’s staff she also had a stint as an assistant coach on the Massaponax girls basketball staff.

OFFERS ROLLING IN

It’s been a big week on the recruiting scene for Riverbend sophomore tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell.