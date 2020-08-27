High school notebook: Barnwell's transfer waiver granted by VHSL

When Mathias Barnwell and his family decided to transfer from Spotsylvania High School to Riverbend without a family move, there was doubt if he’d be eligible.
The Virginia High School League requires players that typically elect to do so to sit out 365 days before they can participate in a sport.
But waivers can be granted by the VHSL as long as the school board or division superintendent transfers the student within the same division because of their welfare—not for athletic reasons.
Barnwell was granted that waiver earlier this week and he’ll suit up for Riverbend if the shortened season is played beginning Feb. 22.
Keith Wolfe, the Spotsylvania County Executive Director of Secondary Education and Leadership, informed Barnwell’s mother that Superintendent Scott Baker approved his eligibility to compete with Riverbend immediately.
Barnwell also played basketball for the Knights and the 6-foot-6, 240-pound center is expected to join Bears’ hoops team when their season tips off in December.
However, the gridiron is where Barnwell picked up the nickname “Mega.” The Penn State commit is rated the No. 1 tight in Virginia for the Class of 2023 by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming and the No. 2 prospect at his position in the nation.
He was named first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team All-Area in 2019 after he hauled in three touchdown catches and five two-point conversions in the Knights’ run-heavy single-wing offense.
COLBERT JOINS PANTHERS
One of Barnwell’s former teammates at Spotsylvania has transferred, as well.
Standout running back Ty-Shaun Colbert will compete for Massaponax this upcoming season. Panthers head coach Eric Ludden confirmed this week that Colbert is enrolled in the school.
Colbert earned multiple FCS scholarship offers after a first-team All-Area 2019 campaign in which he rushed for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He’ll join a Massaponax backfield that includes standout senior fullback Elijah Christopher and slot back Jacob Romero. The Panthers run the triple-option offense.
Colbert leaves Spotsylvania 900 yards shy of the school’s all-time rushing record which is held by former Maryland star Steve Atkins, who was selected in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in the 1979 NFL Draft.
WARRIORS SECURE FOE FOR OPENER
When the St. Michael football team released its schedule earlier this week, the Warriors listed Sept. 19 as a contest to be determined.
But that season-opener is now set and will be played one night earlier at the Fredericksburg Field House, the sight of the Warriors home games this season.
St. Michael will host Fork Union Military Academy on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. The Warriors captured the VISAA Division III state championship last season. This will be their first-ever game against a Division I opponent.
St. Michael has scheduled seven independent games this season because VISAA has canceled fall sports championships.
HILL PICKS BARTON
Former Fredericksburg Christian basketball standout Joshua Hill now attends Barton College in Wilson, N.C. and will suit up its hoops squad.
Barton competes at the Division II level.
Hill was a four-year starter for the Eagles and was their leading scorer and rebounder as a junior and senior. He was named second-team all-Delaney Athletic Conference last season.
TRIMARCHI SELECTS CNU
North Stafford senior baseball standout Hunter Trimarchi has committed to Christopher Newport.
The Captains recruited Trimarchi play to pitch and play in the middle infield. Trimarchi has been clocked at 89 miles per hour playing with the Richmond Braves travel team.
“[CNU’s coaches] think he is a strong, athletic kid and can help them in the middle infield and on the mound,” Wolverines head coach Jim Labrusciano said.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
