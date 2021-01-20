High school notebook: Blue chip tight end Barnwell decommits from Nittany Lions

There was no pivotal moment that encouraged Riverbend sophomore football standout Mathias Barnwell to rescind his oral commitment to Penn State.
The highly regarded tight end orally committed to the Nittany Lions in June after one season at Spotsylvania High.
Barnwell said his decision to announce he was reopening his recruitment had nothing to do with Penn State’s 4-5 record in 2020, which included five straight defeats to open the campaign.
He said when all is said and done Penn State will remain among his top options but wants to ensure he’s making the right decision not just for himself, but his loved ones.
“Nothing really happened,” Barnwell said. “We just decided to step back as a family and re-evaluate my options. I’m making a decision for all five of us, not just me. We didn’t make the wrong decision [in committing to Penn State early]. We still love Penn State. They’ll always be in my top schools until I make my final decision. We just decided to step back and re-evaluate for now.”
Barnwell (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) was named first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team All-Area in 2019. In Spotsylvania’s run-heavy single-wing offense, he hauled in three touchdown receptions and five two-point conversions.
At the time of his commitment to Penn State he held 10 scholarship offers from “Power Five” conference schools, including Maryland, Nebraska, Southern California, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
He transferred to Riverbend during the summer and is looking forward to a breakout season with the Bears when the shortened six-game regular season gets underway next month.
“I think we’re going to have a really good team this year,” Barnwell. “Nobody knows what we have and nobody’s expecting us to be what we will be. We have a lot of unselfish players willing to do what it takes and coaches that care and know what they’re doing. It’s a brotherhood and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
HARRIS HOPES TO RETURN
When Carl Harris resigned as girls basketball coach at Stafford after 10 seasons, he did so with the intention of returning to the sidelines somewhere at some point.
Harris said he stepped down to protect him and his family from the COVID-19 pandemic, not because he’s through coaching.
“I have a family and a young son who’s 10 and a daughter,” Harris said. “I didn’t feel safe. I wanted to do what I needed to do for my family.”
Harris has been replaced at Stafford by former Brooke Point star Chay Shegog, who went on to play at the University of North Carolina, one season in the WNBA and professionally overseas. Shegog has the Indians off to a 2-0 start.
Harris teaches in Fairfax County and lives in the Fredericksburg area. He coached in Fairfax for eight years before taking over the Indians.
“I definitely want to get back into [coaching] at some point in time,” Harris said.
COUGARS CLAWING BACK
After having to postpone seven games and cancel five because of a case of COVID-19 on the team and subsequent contact tracing, Courtland girls basketball is set to return to action on Tuesday at James Monroe.
Cougars athletic director Ronnie Lowman said the team feels fortunate it was able to reschedule the majority of the contests thanks to cooperation from other schools in the Battlefield District.
“We had conversations prior to the start of the season that we would do our best to help each individual school out when we had to go through situations such as this,” Lowman said. “All the ADs have been fantastic.”
Caroline also had to pause its girls basketball season last week after a case within its program. The Cavaliers were down to four players, but have added enough to resume their season as they hosted King William Wednesday night.
CHARGERS HONOR PAST
Chancellor is in the process of starting an athletics hall of fame.
The school opened in 1988 and its supporters believed it was time to start honoring its past.
“We figured a hall of fame was overdue seeing the school had been in existence for more than 30 years,” said Matt Bestick, a member of Chancellor’s Booster Club who helped start the initiative.
The Chargers hope to induct 10 in their first class. They’re accepting nominations through April 1 and aim to have a class selected sometime in May. The inaugural class will be honored at halftime of a football game next fall and an induction ceremony will take place the next day.
Nominations can be made online on the Chargers’ school website under the athletics’ tab, by e-mailing Bestick at chancellorhof@yahoo.com or contacting athletic director Len Carlson at the school.
Nominees must be Chancellor graduates who have been removed from school at least four years or coached the Chargers for at least five years. Other significant contributors to the Chargers’ athletic programs will also be considered.
