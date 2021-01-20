High school notebook: Blue chip tight end Barnwell decommits from Nittany Lions

He transferred to Riverbend during the summer and is looking forward to a breakout season with the Bears when the shortened six-game regular season gets underway next month.

“I think we’re going to have a really good team this year,” Barnwell. “Nobody knows what we have and nobody’s expecting us to be what we will be. We have a lot of unselfish players willing to do what it takes and coaches that care and know what they’re doing. It’s a brotherhood and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

HARRIS HOPES TO RETURN

When Carl Harris resigned as girls basketball coach at Stafford after 10 seasons, he did so with the intention of returning to the sidelines somewhere at some point.

Harris said he stepped down to protect him and his family from the COVID-19 pandemic, not because he’s through coaching.

“I have a family and a young son who’s 10 and a daughter,” Harris said. “I didn’t feel safe. I wanted to do what I needed to do for my family.”

Harris has been replaced at Stafford by former Brooke Point star Chay Shegog, who went on to play at the University of North Carolina, one season in the WNBA and professionally overseas. Shegog has the Indians off to a 2-0 start.