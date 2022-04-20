High school notebook: Brooke Point baseball copes with coaching change

The Brooke Point baseball team is faced with an in-season coaching change.

Black-Hawks’ athletic director Jim Ralph said that Matt Cavalier resigned last week. Ralph declined to elaborate on Cavalier’s reason for resigning.

Assistant Chris Cline has been named interim head coach and will finish out the season.

“Coach Cline is very familiar with our kids,” Ralph said. “He has a great demeanor with the kids. He’s going to do a great job.”

Ralph said he’s unsure if Cline would be a long-term fit as head coach because he’s a business owner with “lots of irons in the fire.”

He said the athletic department will evaluate its options at the end of the season and then conduct a search.

“Coach Cline runs a big company,” Ralph said. “He’s agreed to help us this year, finish the season strong with our kids and we’ll go from there.”

The Black-Hawks are also seeking a new boys basketball coach after Eddie Samko resigned following his third season leading the program.

Ralph said the Black-Hawks are looking to return to the days of being a contender in the district and the region as they were under Joe Kania, who had the court named in his honor in 2020.“The biggest thing for me is it needs to be all about the kids,” Ralph said. “That’s what we’re looking for in every head coach in our program … My expectation is to continue the ‘as one’ tradition here at Brooke Point and hopefully put a winner on the court. But more importantly we want to create productive adults.”

CARROLL PUTS UP DUKES

Mountain View senior football standout Collin Carroll has orally committed to James Madison University.

Carroll chose the Dukes over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Kent State, Monmouth and Richmond. He was recruited as a tight end and said his decision came down to JMU and Arkansas State.

“They did something that no other school did,” Carroll said of the Dukes. “They had all their coaches on the team send me handwritten letters talking about my offer and how they have something special going on there.”

The Dukes also made their pending jump from the FCS level to the FBS level a selling point. They will play a full FBS schedule in 2022.

Carroll said that move made a “giant impact” on his decision. The Dukes were a perennial FCS power, winning national titles in 2004 and 2016 and advancing to the title game two other times since their last championship.

“They made me feel like something special is going on there,” Carroll said. “I know they could do it at the FCS level and I know they can do it at the FBS level, too. I wanted to be a part of that on the way up.”

Carroll (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) was a first-team All-Area punter last season but he also made an impression as a big receiver, catching 11 touchdown passes.

He said JMU’s coaches are enamored with his ability to adjust to the ball in the air. He said now that he’s committed and plans to sign a national letter of intent with the Dukes at the end of the year, he can play freely next season.

“It’s going to take a giant load off my shoulders,” Carroll said. “I can have fun my senior year and not worry about if a coach is in the stands watching me or not.”

AREA TEAM WINS TITLE

A Fredericksburg area travel basketball team captured the Carolina Jam HoopSeen championship this past weekend in Raleigh, N.C. for the 16U age group.

The VA Supreme Elite defeated East Coast United (Fla.) 75-73 in overtime to earn the title and complete a 5-1 weekend. VA Supreme Elite is directed by former James Monroe standout Cedric Hopkins and Stafford High graduate Javel Booker.

Members of the team include Kayden Simanton (Courtland), Timothy Ford Jr. (JM), Jalen Haney (Caroline), Jaylen Wilson (Massaponax), Jaylen Brooks (Courtland), Jayden Tolson (Washington & Lee), Amaree Robinson (Eastern View), Owen Thorpe (King George) and Yanis Youbi (Brooke Point).

This team, along with VA Supreme Elite’s 15U and 17U squads will travel to Pittsburgh to compete this weekend.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

