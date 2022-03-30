High school notebook: Brooke Point running back Coles earns offer from Hokies

The new Virginia Tech football coaching staff is plenty familiar with the Fredericksburg area.

First-year head coach Brent Pry recruited the region heavily when he was the defensive coordinator at Penn State.

Brooke Point sophomore running back Daniel Coles recently picked up a scholarship offer from the Hokies.

Coles said Virginia Tech has already made a strong impression.

“Out of all the colleges I’ve ever been to, that’s my favorite one,” Coles said. “When they told me they were offering me I was very excited and blessed. Thank you to God for that one.”

Coles (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) also holds an offer from Maryland.

He rushed for 1,050 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Coles said he’s been in communication with Penn State this week and expects the Nittany Lions will extend an offer soon. He has upcoming unofficial visits scheduled at Virginia and Wake Forest.

Coles said he’s been preparing for his future by competing with the Black-Hawks’ track and field team, lifting weights and taking his academics seriously.

“I’m also doing a lot of film work and perfecting my craft for these camp drills,” Coles said.

Coles isn’t the only Stafford County underclassman breaking through on the recruiting scene.

North Stafford freshman Zion Gray picked up his first scholarship offer from Maryland earlier this week. Gray (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) is being recruited as an athlete.

Gray recorded one interception, six pass breakups and 16 tackles last season as a defensive back. On offense, he played quarterback in certain packages. He rushed for 195 yards on 24 carries and passed for 36 yards and a score.

HOOPS CLASSIC RETURNS

The Area All-Star Classic is set to return on Saturday at Riverbend High School.

The event, which is put on by the Fredericksburg Area Basketball Organization, drew large crowds from 2014-19 but wasn’t held the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. The boys will follow at 7 p.m. Youth basketball games will take place throughout the day leading up to the girls game.

The games involved the top senior basketball standouts from the Fredericksburg area.

The boys contest will also feature at least two stars that left the area—former Courtland swingman Brandon Hilliard and former Fredericksburg Academy guard Austin Smith.

Hilliard departed Courtland after helping the Cougars reach the Class 4 state quarterfinals in 2020. He recently wrapped up his high school career at National Christian Academy in Maryland. Smith finished his high school career at The Potomac School in McLean.

DARNELL STEPS DOWN

North Stafford boys basketball coach Matt Darnell has resigned after two seasons, Wolverines athletic director Mark Coleman said.

North Stafford went 7-15 this past season. The Wolverines were 4-5 in Darnell’s first season, which was shortened by the pandemic.

Darnell was hired to replace Steve Hibberd in 2020. Hibberd had a successful four-year run, winning 66 games, including the Commonwealth District tournament title in his final season.

Darnell is a North Stafford alumnus, who finished his hoops career second on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,204 points) behind his older brother, Chris Darnell.

The 6-foot-6 forward went on to the New Jersey Institute of Technology to compete collegiately, but after one season transferred to Division II St. Thomas-Aquinas in York. His father, Mike Darnell, was his high school head coach.

Darnell was an assistant with the freshman and junior varsity teams for two years before he was promoted.

Coleman said the Wolverines are set to begin their search for his replacement soon.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.