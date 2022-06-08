High school notebook: Brooke Point, Spotsylvania name new boys' basketball coaches

Two Fredericksburg area boys’ basketball programs have selected new coaches.

Brooke Point has hired Marcus Clay, who spent the past two years as its girls’ basketball coach.

Spotsylvania has promoted assistant PJ Elliott, who is also a former assistant at Brooke Point, Stafford and Warren County High.

Clay is an Army veteran and a 2002 Brooke Point graduate. He was a member of the Black-Hawks’ team that advanced to the Northwest Region playoffs and lost to a J.J. Redick-led Cave Spring squad.

In addition to serving as head coach of the girls’ team, Clay, who works security at Brooke Point, spent time as a boys’ assistant in recent years.

“This is home,” Clay said. “I graduated from Brooke Point. I’ve been a part of this program for six years. It means more than just coming in and coaching. So being able to take over is an honor especially after playing for coach [Joe] Kania and learning from Danny Tryon and working with coach [Eddie] Samko. We’re all from the same coaching tree so being able to take over is an honor and a privilege.”

Samko resigned after last season as he prepares to become the father of twins. Clay stepped up and said he was willing to guide the boys program.

Brooke Point athletic director Jim Ralph said although Clay’s hiring creates another vacancy, the administration couldn’t turn down “a fantastic human being who is going to treat our kids right.”

“He’s going to continue the traditions that we have here at Brooke Point – that ‘As One’ mentality that we have here,’” Ralph said. “He was the perfect candidate for the job. I’m excited about him moving into that position. But he’s going to be a loss on the other side. He did real well with our young ladies.”

While Clay becomes Brooke Point’s fourth head coach in the school’s 28-year history, Elliott is Spotsylvania’s sixth in 10 years. He takes over for Michael Kartson, who coached the past three seasons.

Elliott said he’s looking forward to the challenge. He noted the Knights will be a young team who graduated a handful of seniors but are expected to return rising sophomore standout Amir Savage and other underclassmen.

“I look forward to seeing him develop and take on more of a leadership role,” Elliott said of Savage.

Elliott said he addressed the Knights’ instability at head coach with athletic director Tim Acors. He assured Acors that he’s entrenched in the community and that he wants to build a program that lasts.

“I took this as a challenge and I like challenges,” Elliott said. “I want to build a program that isn’t just focused on the high school, but I want to get in the middle schools and work with some of the AAU coaches that would have players coming to Spotsy. I want to get the logo out there and show people this is a program worth playing at.”

BULLDOGS OFFER TWO

Two Fredericksburg area rising junior football standouts received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in the past week.

The defending national champion Bulldogs extended an offer to King George wide receiver Mekhai White and Mountain View linebacker Kris Jones.

Jones and White have a host of other offers. They were both first-team All-Area performers a season ago.

White recorded 27 receptions for 458 yards and a team-high nine touchdown catches. Jones made 10 sacks among his 94 tackles, blocked two kicks and scored two defensive touchdowns.

White (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com. Jones (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) is rated a four-star recruit by the website.

HALL NAMES TOP FIVE

Former James Monroe linebacker Jordan Hall has named his top five schools. Hall took an official visit to one of the five (Florida) this past weekend.

Hall, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound rising senior four-star prospect, will also take official visits to Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina and Notre Dame in the next month.

Hall played his freshman season at JM before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

WRIGHT-PARKER TO PREP

Recent Caroline graduate Jevonte Wright-Parker will continue his basketball career at TPLS Christian Academy in Richmond. Wright-Parker, a 6-foot-2 guard, was in and out of the Cavaliers’ lineup his senior season with an ankle injury. The highlight of his campaign was a career-high 28-point outing in a win over Culpeper.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.