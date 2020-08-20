High school notebook: Caroline appealing VHSL's denial of request to move down to Class 3

After the Virginia High School League rejected Caroline High School’s bid to move from Class 4 to Class 3 last month, the Cavaliers’ administration filed an appeal.
Caroline is seeking to go from Region 4B, which will have 21 schools next fall, to Region 3B, which includes Culpeper, James Monroe and 10 other programs.
The VHSL’s Appeals Committee meets to hear appeals and make recommendations for its final alignment plan to present to the Executive Committee on Sept. 2.
On Sept. 9, appeals to the Executive Committee for the purpose of being placed on its agenda two weeks later are due.
The Executive Committee will determine its final alignment plan on Sept. 23.
The Cavaliers’ current region is set to add five more schools from the 16 that compete in it now when the new cycles kicks in for the 2021–22 school year.
With 1,137 students, Caroline currently has the lowest enrollment among the 50-plus schools in Class 4. The Cavaliers would be the largest Class 3 school in the state.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer noted that if the appeal is rejected, Caroline will have the lowest or second-lowest enrollment at its level for six years running.
The disparity in 4B was startling to Heizer as the region is adding Richmond-area schools Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina. Some schools will have nearly 400 more students than Caroline.
“It’s a huge gap,” Heizer said.
The Cavaliers are projected to have 15 more students than York, which is currently the largest Class 3 school.
Culpeper (1,145) has more students than Caroline, but the Blue Devils were granted an appeal to move from Class 4 to Class 3 by a 12–11 vote. The basis for that decision was Culpeper’s extra students stem from an elective course that Eastern View—the other school in the Culpeper County—doesn’t offer.
Caroline lost its first appeal by an 18–4 margin.
Region 4B travel is less for the Cavaliers, but Heizer said it’s not by a wide margin. Warren County and Skyline are both approximately two hours away. In addition to the short drive to JM, Richmond schools Armstrong and Maggie Walker are also in Caroline’s preferred region.
LAMBROS PICKS USC
Fredericksburg Christian School baseball standout Elijah Lambros has committed to the University of South Carolina.
Lambros was a starting outfielder for Stafford when it won the Class 5 state championship in 2019. He transferred to FCS entering his junior season, but the spring campaign was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lambros orally committed to Virginia Tech last summer but has now pledged to the Gamecocks.
As a sophomore for the Indians, Lambros earned first-team all-state honors after batting .427 and helping the Indians go 24–3 and win Stafford County’s first baseball state championship. He had a team-high 41 hits (nine extra base hits) and 18 RBIs. He also paced the Indians with 17 steals and 25 runs scored. He struck out just eight times in 108 plate appearances.
South Carolina went 28–28 in 2019, including 8–22 in the Southeastern Conference.
PLUMMER’S STOCK RISING
Former Massaponax football standout Jaiven Plummer has seen his stock rise recently. Plummer (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has picked up scholarship offers from Boston College, Rutgers and Virginia Tech in the past week.
Plummer already held an offer from William & Mary.
The junior transferred to Episcopal, a private school in Alexandria, after playing wide receiver for the Panthers last season.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
