High school notebook: Caroline appealing VHSL's denial of request to move down to Class 3

After the Virginia High School League rejected Caroline High School’s bid to move from Class 4 to Class 3 last month, the Cavaliers’ administration filed an appeal.

Caroline is seeking to go from Region 4B, which will have 21 schools next fall, to Region 3B, which includes Culpeper, James Monroe and 10 other programs.

The VHSL’s Appeals Committee meets to hear appeals and make recommendations for its final alignment plan to present to the Executive Committee on Sept. 2.

On Sept. 9, appeals to the Executive Committee for the purpose of being placed on its agenda two weeks later are due.

The Executive Committee will determine its final alignment plan on Sept. 23.

The Cavaliers’ current region is set to add five more schools from the 16 that compete in it now when the new cycles kicks in for the 2021–22 school year.

With 1,137 students, Caroline currently has the lowest enrollment among the 50-plus schools in Class 4. The Cavaliers would be the largest Class 3 school in the state.

Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer noted that if the appeal is rejected, Caroline will have the lowest or second-lowest enrollment at its level for six years running.