High school notebook: Caroline's appeal to Class 3 approved by VHSL

The Caroline High School administration wasn’t deterred when its bid to transfer from Class 4 to Class 3 based on dwindling enrollment was rejected in late July.

The Cavaliers filed an immediate appeal after that 18-4 vote by the Virginia High School League’s Alignment Committee.

On Wednesday morning, the VHSL Appeal Committee ruled 4-1 in favor of Caroline and the Cavaliers will begin competing in Region 3B in the 2021-22 school year as long as the Executive Committee finalizes the ruling Sept. 23.

Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said he’s hopeful the Cavaliers will be more competitive across the board in Class 3 and that will in turn increase morale and participation.

“That’s certainly the goal,” Heizer said. “We hope that sports impact everything that goes on in our building in a positive way. And with some of the larger schools that were coming in [to Region 4B] it certainly made things more difficult for us to try to capture a regional championship.”

The Appeal Committee unanimously rejected a plea by Region 4B Wednesday to have Class 4 divide its 57 schools into eight regions of six to nine schools each.