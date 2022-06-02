High school notebook: Cavaliers hope leadership summit will be springboard

When Gerard Johnson was hired as the Caroline High School football coach in January, he knew right away one of the first people he would contact.

Loren Johnson has been one of the most successful coaches in Virginia in the past decade at Highland Springs.

Gerard Johnson was a standout at Meadowbrook and often faced off against the powerful Springers, who captured four straight state championships from 2015-18.

The new Cavaliers’ coach recruited Loren Johnson to direct a leadership summit for Caroline’s coaches and players. The event is sponsored by the Janssen Sports Leadership Center and will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Caroline High.

“I played against his teams for four years straight at Meadowbrook and I ended up being close with a lot of the kids there,” Gerard Johnson said. “I’ve always tried to keep my relationships and I never burned any bridges. When I got hired for this job that was one of the first people I called. If I’m trying to run a program I’m going to ask for advice from one of the best guys that look like me.”

Loren Johnson also has a close relationship with one of his former teammates at Virginia Tech, Reggie Samuel.

Samuel, a 1997 Caroline graduate, has assisted in arranging the workshop.

Gerard Johnson said the goal is to teach Caroline’s players and coaches different leadership styles and techniques.

“It’s pretty much a team building event but it’s going to help bring out some of the leadership traits in the kids and the coaches,” he said. “For example you’ve got a kid that’s quiet. There is a way to bring out leadership traits while being quiet versus being a vocal guy. We want our kids to find different ways to connect with teammates. For the coaches, we want them to find ways to interact every kid. It’s different ways to reach everybody.”

AREA GRID STANDOUTS ON THE MOVESeveral recent graduates in the Fredericksburg area have decided where they’ll continue playing football.

Massaponax defensive back Keyvon Cole is headed to University of Virginia-Wise. Teammates Nathaniel Quance and Jarren King will play for Randolph-Macon, while Panthers’ grad Josh MacWah is headed to McDaniel College.

Brooke Point offensive lineman Jhordan Amaker is headed to Bridgewater. Colonial Forge defensive end/outside linebacker Quran Rivers will play for Ferrum, while teammate Calvin Berry will join Quance and King at Randolph-Macon.

Mountain View’s AJ Gordon is also headed to Randolph-Macon. Teammate Brendan Robinson will compete for Bridgewater. Jordan Jackson will play for Hampden-Sydney and Vince Vasquez is moving on to Shenandoah.

Riverbend grad Xavier Edelen will join Amaker and Robinson at Bridgewater. Caroline wide receiver Chase Richards will compete for North Carolina Wesleyan.

MOORER PICKS VWU

Former Stafford basketball standout Amari Moorer will continue his career at Virginia Wesleyan. Moorer was a first-team all-Commonwealth District selection. He was named second-team all-Region 5D and All-Area.

The 6-foot-5 Moorer led the district in assists and ranked second in scoring and rebounding last season.

CAVS MAKE THE CALL

Several Caroline athletes have made college decisions, including two from the upstart swimming program.

Butler Frank is headed to Bridgewater to swim. Frank’s best event is the 200 free. Frank also played football, soccer and ran cross country for the Cavaliers.

Gracen Kelley is also moving on to Bridgewater to swim. Kelley’s best event is the breaststroke.

Soccer standout Victoria Lloyd will compete for junior college South Carolina-Salkehatchie, where she was recruited as a center-midfielder.

Madison Taylor, a standout catcher for the softball team, will play for St. Andrews, an NAIA program in North Carolina. Taylor batted .508 with three home runs and 17 RBIs this past season. She caught 11 baserunners stealing.

TERRELL DEPARTING BLUE DEVILSCulpeper standout running back Malachi Terrell announced Wednesday that he’s going to transfer to the Blue Ridge School and reclassify to the Class of 2024.

Terrell was a first-team all-Battlefield District, all-Region 3B and All-Area selection last season. He led the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns.

