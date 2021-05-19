High school notebook: Champion coaches lead Chancellor's first hall of fame class

After a stellar career with the Chargers, Wallace went on to play at Virginia where an injury derailed a promising start before he eventually transferred to junior college Arizona Western and later stopped playing. Wallace rushed for 4,957 yards in his Chancellor career.

Former field hockey standout Lara (Cariker) Bradshaw was also selected for the class. Bradshaw later went on to play for Radford. Volleyballs standouts Katie (Synan) Allen and Dana Jones were also selected.

Allen was chosen for the Virginia High School Coaches Association all-star game as a senior and Jones helped lead the Chargers to the Group AAA state semifinals in 1999 with 390 kills and 129 blocks.

Three-sport standout Ken Manahan, who excelled in football, basketball and soccer, is also included in the class, as is former baseball star Matt Halloran.

Manahan went on to play goalkeeper for the James Madison soccer team. Halloran, a former shortstop, was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres (15th overall) in 1996.

The induction ceremony will take place at a banquet Oct. 2. The class will be honored at halftime of a home football game against Spotsylvania Oct. 1.

WASHINGTON HONORS LUDDEN