High school notebook: Chancellor football handed forfeit in reversal of earlier decision

Chancellor High School football coaches and players were on an emotional high following a 41–25 Battlefield District victory over archrival Courtland Tuesday night.

But the Chargers were quickly deflated Wednesday morning when they learned the district committee consisting of principals in Spotsylvania County voted to hand them a forfeit for not playing an earlier game against Massaponax because of COVID-19 protocol.

The Virginia High School League had ruled earlier in the week that the Massaponax game was a no-contest, which meant it wouldn’t count as a win or loss for either team.

With the forfeit, the Panthers added victories over the Chargers and Woodbridge this week. Massaponax defeated the Vikings 35–21 on Tuesday to complete a game that was halted earlier this season when Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline and later died.

The victory over the Vikings and the forfeit moves Massaponax up to third in Region 5D and pushed Riverbend to fifth with one game remaining. Chancellor drops from sixth in Region 4B to seventh. The Chargers should still be safe for the postseason, but a loss to James Monroe on Friday could leave some doubt.