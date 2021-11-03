High school notebook: Chancellor football handed forfeit in reversal of earlier decision

Chancellor High School football coaches and players were on an emotional high following a 41–25 Battlefield District victory over archrival Courtland Tuesday night.
But the Chargers were quickly deflated Wednesday morning when they learned the district committee consisting of principals in Spotsylvania County voted to hand them a forfeit for not playing an earlier game against Massaponax because of COVID-19 protocol.
The Virginia High School League had ruled earlier in the week that the Massaponax game was a no-contest, which meant it wouldn’t count as a win or loss for either team.
With the forfeit, the Panthers added victories over the Chargers and Woodbridge this week. Massaponax defeated the Vikings 35–21 on Tuesday to complete a game that was halted earlier this season when Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline and later died.
The victory over the Vikings and the forfeit moves Massaponax up to third in Region 5D and pushed Riverbend to fifth with one game remaining. Chancellor drops from sixth in Region 4B to seventh. The Chargers should still be safe for the postseason, but a loss to James Monroe on Friday could leave some doubt.
Player safety is one reason the Chargers may have been unable to play the Massaponax game. Chancellor is playing eight games in seven weeks. If they played the Panthers, it would’ve been nine games in seven weeks.
When Massaponax wanted to play in October, Chargers’ athletic trainer Lane Catlett was on paternity leave following the birth of his daughter. School officials believed it wasn’t wise to play three games in eight days with no trainer present to help players recover.
FCS HIRES BARDWELL
Fredericksburg Christian has hired Gary Bardwell as its new baseball coach. Bardwell was most recently the head coach at Brunswick Academy and Southampton Academy. Bardwell guided those programs to several conference titles and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoff berths.
FCS athletic director David DeArmas said he’s thrilled to have Bardwell aboard, citing his coaching experience and passion for the Christian school setting.
Bardwell replaces Jeff Petty who stepped down last season.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to get back on the diamond as the head coach of the FCS Eagles varsity baseball team,” Bardwell said in a statement. “The support given to FCS athletics is immeasurable from school administration to athletics leadership. I pledge to set high expectations for our team and will do everything within my power to help each team member develop their God-given talent.”’
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526