High school notebook: Chargers weighing applicants for football opening

The Chancellor High School administration is moving forward in its search for a new football coach.

Jeff Drugatz resigned last month after three seasons to become the new coach at Stafford.

Chargers athletic director Len Carlson said the Chargers received more than 30 applications for the vacancy.

They’ve narrowed the field down to 10. An eight-person panel will interview that group next Wednesday to narrow the applicants down to two or three.

The finalists will be interviewed by Carlson and Principal Cassandra Crawford. Carlson said the Chargers hope to submit a name to the Spotsylvania County School Board for final approval by March 2.

“We looked for those with five years of varsity football experience,” Carlson said. “We have a mix of applications. Some have been defensive coordinators. Some have been head coaches. So it’s a really good mix of youth and some experience. It’s a little bit of everything and I’m excited about it.”

Drugatz went 15-11 in this tenure at Chancellor. He guided the Chargers to the Region 4B playoffs last season where they fell 21-7 to King George in the region quarterfinals.

CHARGERS HIRE TWO

Chancellor has named Tre Lucas and Dionne Cheeks track and field co-head coaches.

Lucas and Cheeks will replace Sylvia Williams who previously coached indoor and outdoor track as well as cross country. She’s stepped down from all three.

Lucas will be the boys indoor and outdoor head coach. Dionne Cheeks will serve as the girls coach for both teams. Carlson said that’s strictly for title purposes as both will work with boys and girls.

Chancellor is still searching for a cross country head coach but Carlson said the Chargers are thrilled that the track positions have been filled with two coaches that he called “good relationship people.”

“With both of them, they have a really positive spirit,” Carlson said. “When you talk to them you know they’re genuine people. They’re honest about what they’re giving to you and they’re knowledgeable about track. Our kids think highly of both of them.”

CAROLL RECEIVES OFFERS

Mountain View junior football standout Collin Carroll is catching the eye of college coaches.

Carroll has picked up a scholarship offer from Arkansas State and Kent State.

Carroll was a first-team All-Area punter last season but he also excelled at wide receiver. He hauled in 23 catches for 637 yards (27.7 yards per reception) and 11 touchdowns.

He isn’t the only Stafford County gridiron standout receiving college interest lately. Colonial Forge junior lineman Nolan McConnell has added Coastal Carolina, Duke, James Madison, N.C. State and Wake Forest to his growing list of offers.

PAIR HIT MILESTONES

Two Division I basketball prospects with Fredericksburg area ties topped the 1,000 career point mark recently.

Robby Matos, a former Fredericksburg Academy and Riverbend standout guard, did so earlier this season. Matos is a junior at Blue Ridge School. He’s the Barons’ second-leading scorer. He finished with 15 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals against his former school Virginia Episcopal School earlier this week.

Matos played the previous two seasons at VES before joining Blue Ridge’s program.

Louisa star junior Olivia McGhee reached the 1,000-point mark in a win over Goochland last Thursday. McGhee is a two-time All-Area performer and was The Free Lance-Star player of the year last season. The 6-foot-2 combo guard holds dozens of scholarship offers and is rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com.

A FIRST FOR CAVS

The Caroline High swimming program achieved a first last week. Cavaliers’ freshman Addison Muhlenkamp became the first-ever Caroline swimmer to qualify for the state meet.

Muhlenkamp finished fifth in the 100 backstroke at the Region 3B meet with a state qualifying time of 1:00.80. She also earned sixth in the 200 free and swam the third leg on the fifth-place 200 medley relay.

Muhlenkamp will compete in the Class 3 state meet on Saturday at SwimRVA in Richmond.

CAVS, CHARGERS CROWNED

The Caroline junior varsity boys basketball team and the Chancellor girls JV squad each wrapped up the Battlefield District championship last week.

There was no JV championship game this season, but both teams finished unbeaten in district play.

Caroline’s boys capped off an 18-0 season with a victory over James Monroe. Chancellor’s girls finished off a 17-1 campaign with a win over King George. The Chargers’ lone loss came to Louisa in a nondistrict contest in early December.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.