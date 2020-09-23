High school notebook: Coleman leaves Chancellor to further hoop dreams

Isaiah Coleman is moving north with hopes that his game will rise.
Coleman played his freshman basketball season at Chancellor last winter.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 13.3 points per game and was named first-team all-Battlefield District, all-Region 4B and third-team All-Area.
After making an instant impact for the Chargers, Coleman has transferred to National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.
“We’re just going to try to better his situation for the next level, for his college career,” said his father, Jessie Coleman.
Coleman has already enrolled in NCA and is taking classes online. The season is expected to start in January.
NBA superstar Kevin Durant played two years at NCA before he transferred to Oak Hill Academy and finished his career at Montrose Christian.
Former Kansas State standout Michael Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft also played for NCA.
The Eagles finished 22-7 last season while playing a national schedule. Long-time coach Trevor Brown resigned earlier this month and they recently named former Louisville, Indiana and Towson assistant coach Kenny Johnson head coach and athletic director.
Jessie Coleman said he’s hopeful his son improves all-around, especially on defense.
“Defense is always first for us. Shooting will come,” Jessie Coleman said. “That’s my biggest thing with him.”
SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS
The Virginia High School League voted Wednesday to allow Region 4B more time to come up with a solution to its 20-team region, the largest grouping in the state.
Region 4B includes Chancellor, Courtland, Eastern View, Spotsylvania and King George.
Caroline sought to exit the region in part because of its expansion. The VHSL voted to grant the request earlier this month. The Cavaliers will begin play in Region 3B for the 2021-22 school year after the move was finalized Wednesday.
The delay on Region 4B’s situation is likely until the alignment committee meets again in February. In addition to the Fredericksburg area schools, 4B is made up of programs from the Richmond and Charlottesville areas.
The potential solution for 4B remains unclear. A proposal from the region for Class 4 to divide its 57 schools into eight regions with 6-9 schools each was denied by the VHSL Appeal Committee earlier this month.
ANOTHER RALLY UPCOMING
A second “Let Them Play” rally will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Loudoun County Public Schools office in Ashburn.
The first rally was attended by approximately 50 people at Capitol Square in Richmond.
The goal of the rallies is to convince the VHSL to reverse course on its decision to begin sports with the winter season in December.
Rally organizers are requesting that fall sports begin immediately. Currently fall sports are scheduled to begin in February in between the winter and spring seasons.
Earlier this week Minnesota became the latest state to allow fall sports, including football. Virginia is one of 14 states that aren’t having fall sports for its public schools.
NESBIT MAKES CALL
Brooke Point senior football standout Andre Nesbit will continue his career at Claremont-McKenna, a Division III program in Claremont, Calif. Nesbit played center and nose guard for the Black-Hawks last season.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!