Former Colonial Forge baseball standout Zyhir Hope has accepted an invitation to attend Major League Baseball’s 2023 Draft Combine on June 20–25 in Phoenix.

Hope, the 2023 Commonwealth District player of the year, has committed to play outfield at the University of North Carolina, but is considered a candidate to be taken in the first five rounds of July’s draft. The top 300 draft-eligible players were invited to the camp at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to play in front of MLB talent evaluators.

Hope set school single-season school records in batting average (.530) and stolen bases (29) for the Eagles this season and hit nine home runs.

Track titles in sight?

Based on performance lists, many local athletes could bring home a load of medals from the VHSL state track championships, which begin on Friday and conclude Saturday.

Colonial Forge has the top seeds in both high jumps (Jaiden Oglesby at 6–8 and Isabel Ostvig at 5–6) for the Class 6 meet in Newport News. Ostvig is also seeded sixth and Oglesby seventh in their respective long jumps. The Eagles’ Alex Hopkins in seeded fourth in the girls’ 100 meters (12.04), and Matt Fisher is seventh in both the boys’ 100 and 200.

In the Class 5 meet, also at Newport News, North Stafford’s Kailynn Tyson is seeded third in the girls’ long jump (19–2), triple jump (38–4) and 100 meters (12.09) and seventh in the 200 (24.89). She’ll also anchor the Wolverines’ top-seeded 400 relay team (47.70).

Riverbend’s Samantha Potts is seeded second in the girls’ pole vault (11–10) and fourth in the discus (116-9). The Bears’ Jake Applegate is the No. 2 seed in the boys’ 110 hurdles (14–41).

Massaponax’s Terry Travis is seeded second in the boys’ 800 (1:55.34) and will anchor a 3,200 relay team that’s also No. 2 (8:04.00). Panthers freshman Davian Booker is the No. 2 seed in the 300 hurdles (38.33), with Applegate fourth (39.39). Massaponax is also seeded second in the boys’ 1,600 relay (3:20.66) and fourth for the girls (4:01.45).

Mountain View’s Vincent Bond is the top seed in the boys’ 400 (48.06) and No. 2 at 200 (21.60). Teammate Madelyn Anderson is seeded third in the girls’ 800 (2:17.22) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:02.90).

Brooke Point sophomore Brady Brennan is seeded first (9:16.20) in what should be a competitive 3,200-meter race that includes No. 3 seed Tyler Arnold of Riverbend (9:16.73). The Bears’ Ethan Lapier is the No. 3 seed at 1,600 (4:22.32).

At the Class 4 meet in Lynchburg, Courtland’s Chanan Mathis is seeded first in the boys’ 200 (21.25) and 400 (48.27). Teammate Kwame Whitaker is the No. 2 seed in the long jump (23–2.25). The Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the 400 relay (42.09).

King George’s Anijah James (18–9) is favored to add the outdoor girls’ long jump title to the indoor crown she won in February. Louisa’s Taylor Waddy is seeded third in the girls’ shot put (36–2.5), and freshman Savion Hiter fourth in the boys’ long jump (22–11.25).

And in the Class 3 meet, also in Lynchburg, Culpeper’s Theresa Breckley is overwhelmingly favored to defend her 2022 state titles in the shot put (40–7.5) and discus (143–9). The Devils’ Michael Blamo is seeded first in the 110 hurdles (15.20).

Caroline’s Isaiah Reid leads the field in the boys’ 100 (10.64) and is seeded third (21.89) at 200. Teammate Rashawn Morris is the top seed in the 300 hurdles (40.07) and No. 2 in the high jump (6–4), and the Cavaliers’ girls’ 400 relay team is ranked second (50.49).

James Monroe freshman Harmony Jones is seeded second in the girls’ long jump (18–2) and teammate Marquise Thornley is sixth among the boys (22–7.5).

Cavs honor Harvey

Caroline will name its track for longtime coach Sansberry Harvey at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. Harvey has served as the Cavaliers’ coach since 1979.