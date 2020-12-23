High school notebook: Courtland's boys look to rebuild

Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis knew the Cougars had to replace a large percentage of their scoring when Khai Seargeant and Zane Fox graduated. But Davis’ task has been made even more challenging by other developments.

Brandon Hilliard, a first-team all-Battlefield District swingman a year ago, has transferred to a Rick Creek Christian Academy, a private school in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Davis is also without twin forwards Robert and Raejon Harvey to start the season, but they may join the team after the first semester ends.

Despite the roster turnover, Davis believes the Cougars can again contend in the district after reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons. They are scheduled to open their season Dec. 29 at Spotsylvania.

“We may shock a little bit,” Davis said. “We’ll see. I like my youth. We don’t have the depth that we had last year. After losing 80 percent of your scoring, you’re still figuring out who’s going to fill those roles.”

Seargeant was the district, Region 4B and All-Area player of the year last season and is now a freshman at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg that canceled its 2020-21 season. Fox was first-team all-district, as well.