High school notebook: Courtland's boys look to rebuild

Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis knew the Cougars had to replace a large percentage of their scoring when Khai Seargeant and Zane Fox graduated. But Davis’ task has been made even more challenging by other developments.
Brandon Hilliard, a first-team all-Battlefield District swingman a year ago, has transferred to a Rick Creek Christian Academy, a private school in Upper Marlboro, Md.
Davis is also without twin forwards Robert and Raejon Harvey to start the season, but they may join the team after the first semester ends.
Despite the roster turnover, Davis believes the Cougars can again contend in the district after reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons. They are scheduled to open their season Dec. 29 at Spotsylvania.
“We may shock a little bit,” Davis said. “We’ll see. I like my youth. We don’t have the depth that we had last year. After losing 80 percent of your scoring, you’re still figuring out who’s going to fill those roles.”
Seargeant was the district, Region 4B and All-Area player of the year last season and is now a freshman at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg that canceled its 2020-21 season. Fox was first-team all-district, as well.
But while those departures were guaranteed, losing Hilliard was not. The sharpshooter joined the Cougars last season after transferring from Massaponax and had a breakout junior campaign. He was Courtland’s leading returning scorer.
Davis said now senior guard Xander Alston along with forwards Michael Salvary and Darren Green will lead the way with hope that the Harvey twins eventually will add to it. Davis is also expecting a boost from former junior varsity standout Sean Wray, who stepped away from the sport for a year to concentrate on track and field.
DRIFTERS POSTPONE WINTER SEASON
The Colonial Beach School Board decided last week to postpone the start of winter sports until after the New Year.
It’s a variance from Westmoreland County Public Schools, which voted to cancel winter sports entirely. The Drifters play boys and girls basketball in the winter. They don’t have track and field, swimming or wrestling programs.
The boys basketball team reached the Class 1 semifinals last season.
LOCKLEAR PICKS HOKIES
Orange County resident Ben Locklear has committed to Virginia Tech as a walk-on quarterback. Locklear’s family spent his elementary and middle school years in Spotsylvania County before they moved to Orange when he transferred to Woodberry Forest.
Locklear, a 6-foot-5, 222-pound pro-style quarterback, is rated a two-star recruit by 247sports.com and held a scholarship offer from William & Mary. He was designated to go to Riverbend before his transfer to the private school in Orange.
CAROLINE’S DISTRICT OPENER DELAYED
Eastern View’s boys basketball teams defeated Caroline Tuesday in both teams’ season opener on the Cyclones’ home floor but the girls’ contest was postponed.
The Cavaliers will now begin their season after Jan. 1. Athletic director Paul Heizer said he’s hopeful the Eastern View game will be rescheduled later in the season.
