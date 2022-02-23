High school notebook: Courtland's Rogers plans to play football at Norfolk State

E.J. Rogers used breakthrough junior and senior seasons running the ball at Courtland High School to earn an opportunity at an FCS program.

Rogers announced on Twitter this week that he’s continuing his career at Norfolk State.

Rogers was named first-team All-Area at running back the past two seasons.

He was named Battlefield District offensive player of the year last season.

As a junior in the shortened 2020 season last spring, Rogers led the Fredericksburg area with 888 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

He followed that up this past fall with 1,429 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 carries. He was second in the area in rushing behind only Culpeper workhorse Malachi Terrell.

Rogers is the fourth senior from the area to commit to the Spartans, joining North Stafford’s trio of Dino Jones, Cliff Davis and Isaiah Stevens, who all signed national letters of intent with Norfolk State in the past two months.

Rogers said of his decision that “getting on the field and taking in as much as possible and grinding every practice is what made it possible for me to be in the position I’m in today.”

“I have dreamed and wished for this moment my whole life,” Rogers added. “It feels amazing knowing I’m making people that mean the world to me proud and happy.”

ORTIZ HEADING WEST

North Stafford senior standout offensive lineman Jovan Ortiz will continue his career at West Virginia Wesleyan, a Division II program in Buckhannon, W.Va.

Ortiz was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection as a center last season.

JM SEEKING NOMINATIONS

James Monroe High School is seeking nominations for its 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The Yellow Jackets will be selecting a new crop of inductees this spring. The ceremony and banquet will be held in late spring.

The nomination deadline is March 11. Nomination forms can be found on the school’s athletics website in the school building. For more information, contact athletic director Kenton Griffin at kgriffin@cityschools.com.

OFFERS ROLLING IN

Mountain View junior running back Ike Daniels added an offer from the University of Hawaii recently. Daniels has several major college scholarship offers. He was the Commonwealth District offensive player of the year last season and The Free Lance-Star All-Area player of the year.

He isn’t the only junior from the area gaining attention from college coaches recently.

Former James Monroe standout offensive lineman Kam Frye recently picked up a scholarship offer from Howard University. Frye (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is a starter at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.

DEVILS MAKE PLANS

Two Culpeper seniors recently announced their college plans. Emily Evans will continue playing field hockey at Christopher Newport University. Mason Sawyers will keep his baseball career going at Hood College in Frederick, Md.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

