High school notebook: Davis-Jones hired to lead Colonial Forge girls basketball program

Marquel Davis-Jones didn’t envision taking over a high school girls basketball program.

But the Stafford High School alum learned to appreciate coaching at the high school level when she became an assistant at Colonial Forge six years ago after four years as a point guard for the University of Pittsburgh.

Davis-Jones has now been placed in charge of the Eagles’ program.

Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry said she’s been hired to lead the Eagles after the resignation of former head coach Lashaun Cook, who stepped down this past spring to be with her family in Chesapeake where her husband, Rashad Cook, coaches the Western Branch football team.

“I’m excited to take on a different role than I’ve had since I’ve been an assistant,” Davis-Jones said. “It was not in my vision, but my family has come to enjoy it and it kind of aligns with what I have going on in my life. I’m looking forward to the new challenges that go with being a head coach while still expanding my family.”