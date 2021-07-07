High school notebook: Davis-Jones hired to lead Colonial Forge girls basketball program

Marquel Davis-Jones didn’t envision taking over a high school girls basketball program.
But the Stafford High School alum learned to appreciate coaching at the high school level when she became an assistant at Colonial Forge six years ago after four years as a point guard for the University of Pittsburgh.
Davis-Jones has now been placed in charge of the Eagles’ program.
Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry said she’s been hired to lead the Eagles after the resignation of former head coach Lashaun Cook, who stepped down this past spring to be with her family in Chesapeake where her husband, Rashad Cook, coaches the Western Branch football team.
“I’m excited to take on a different role than I’ve had since I’ve been an assistant,” Davis-Jones said. “It was not in my vision, but my family has come to enjoy it and it kind of aligns with what I have going on in my life. I’m looking forward to the new challenges that go with being a head coach while still expanding my family.”
Davis-Jones was anticipating a professional career overseas after departing Pittsburgh in 2014. But she was pregnant with her daughter and decided to focus on raising her family when she joined the Eagles’ staff in 2016. She’s expecting a second daughter prior to the upcoming basketball season which tips off in December.
Cook said in Davis-Jones, Colonial Forge can expect to see a dedicated coach who can keep the program’s winning tradition alive. The Eagles went 104-38 in Cook’s 5 ½ seasons including capturing the Class 6 state championship in 2017 with Davis-Jones as an assistant.
“They are getting a coach who is a teacher, great communicator and committed to growing the game and the young ladies at CFHS,” Cook said. “Through her experiences with the game and IQ, she is a great fit for the Lady Eagles basketball program.”
Cook went on to say that Davis-Jones prides herself on being a mentor and providing a safe environment for her players.
Davis-Jones was a stellar point guard for the Indians before she graduated in 2010. She was named Free Lance-Star player of the year as a senior. She was named to the FLS all-decade second-team last summer.
At Pittsburgh, she played in 116 career games and made 49 starts (21 as a senior). She posted 27 double-digit scoring games in her career and averaged 20.5 minutes per contest. She earned her undergraduate degree in Communications in three years and completed a second degree in Media and Professional Communications.
EAGLES PLACE SECOND
The Colonial Forge boys 1,600 relay team placed second in the nation in the Championship Division this past weekend at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore.
The Eagles’ quartet of Jacinto Jones II, Colby Kynard, Jordan Borders and Christian Jackson completed the event in 3:18.35. They narrowly missed a national championship as they finished behind Newburgh Elite Track Club (3:17.59).
“It’s just a good group of kids,” Eagles head coach Van Green said. “We knew they would be good but they really came together toward the end of the season.”
Green said the key was getting Borders on the track full-time once lacrosse season ended. Borders was also a member of the 400 relay team that finished fourth in preliminaries at nationals but did not finish the finals because of hand-off mishap.
That unit set a school record in the prelims with a time of 42.16 and was disappointed it was unable to finish the final.
“That’s track and field,” Green said. “It happens. But I was proud of them, as well.”
Individually, Jackson placed 19th in the 800 (1:53.83). On the girls side, Massaponax graduate Aaliyah Pyatt placed ninth in the 400 (55.18). Pyatt is moving on to compete at South Carolina.
BARNETT TO PREP
Former Colonial Forge football standout Jordan Barnett will do a preparatory year at Fork Union Military Academy and re-enter the college recruiting pool for the Class of 2022.
Barnett was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and All-Area running back this past season after rushing for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns on 10.7 yards per carry. He also made 58 tackles from his linebacker position.
