High school notebook: Eastern View hires Lowery to lead football program

The Eastern View athletic administration was ready for a reset.
The Cyclones enjoyed the services of former head football coach Greg Hatfield since the school opened in 2008.
Hatfield’s teams went 109-36, won one regional championship and made seven straight postseason appearances from 2013-19.
But after Hatfield decided to move on to Battlefield High in Prince William County at the end of this past season, the Cyclones weren’t attempting to fill his shoes.
They instead sought a coach that could put his own unique stamp on the program.
The Cyclones believe they found the right person for the job in Brian Lowery, a 30 year-old former offensive coordinator at Kettle Run High in Fauquier County.
Lowery was introduced as Eastern View’s second head coach in school history on Wednesday at an ice cream social.
“We’re not looking to replace Greg Hatfield or have someone follow in his footsteps,” Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said. “I think Coach Lowery is going to carve a new path for Eastern View football … Sometimes you’ve got to stir the drink.”
Lowery is a first-time head coach. He spent four years as the offensive coordinator at Kettle Run where his unit averaged more than 30 points per game in three of those seasons. He was an assistant at Fauquier High for four years prior to joining Kettle Run and spent one season as an offensive intern at Liberty University.
“His passion and his knowledge of the game kind of shined for us,” Settle said. “He is young. But being young and hungry, I think is a good fit for where Eastern View is right now … I think he will win the community over and I think we will remain competitive pretty quick.”
Lowery enters a program in transition. Settle has announced his retirement as AD, effective Aug. 31. Hatfield also took the bulk of his staff with him to Battlefield.
Lowery said he’s eager to get going.
He said his offensive system is known to be multiple, but the identity of the team will be dictated by its personnel. His Kettle Run offenses passed for more than 2,000 yards in two of his four seasons and rushed for at least 1,700 in three out of four years.
“I’d say we lean a little more spread but we’ll be able to pack it in when times call for it,” Lowery said.
Lowery was born in Florida but his family moved to Connecticut when he was 5. They then moved to Virginia where they lived in both Amissville and Warrenton. Lowery was home-schooled and didn’t play football. He graduated high school with an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and continued his education at Liberty.
He calls himself a “football nerd” who felt the pull of becoming a head coach the past two years. He credits the tutelage of Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield with preparing him.
“I love the game of football,” Lowery said. “I love learning. I love investing in myself, reading [going to coaching clinics], watching film. I love everything about it.”
WHITE HEADING WEST
North Stafford rising senior running back Tevin White orally committed to Arizona State last week. White (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) racked up 19 scholarship offers before choosing the Sun Devils.
He’s rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com. The recruiting website considers him a top-200 overall prospect and top-20 running back for the Class of 2022.
He took an official visit to the Tempe, Ariz. campus on June 11. He narrowed his long list of suitors down to six last October. His other finalists were Duke, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
SWINK BACK ON THE MAT
Spotsylvania High AD Bill Swink is headed back to the wrestling mat.
Swink announced his retirement as the Knights’ AD in April. The six-time state champion wrestling coach at Colonial Forge is headed back to his roots at Connellsville High in Pennsylvania. Swink was the head coach at Connellsville Junior High West from 1985-91 before he moved to Virginia.
When Swink arrived in the Fredericksburg area, he was a volunteer assistant coach at Stafford. He later coached at North Stafford and C.D. Hylton before Colonial Forge opened in 1999 and he took over that program.
Swink spent 17 years at Colonial Forge and guided the Eagles to 16 district/conference titles and 15 region championships in addition to their state prowess. He finished his tenure with a 427-86-2 record. He coached 23 individual state champions.
Swink was inducted into the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he was hired as Spotsylvania’s AD.
EVANS PICKS CNU
Culpeper High rising senior field hockey standout Emily Evans has pledged to continue her career at Christopher Newport. Evans was a second-team all-Northwestern District midfielder as a sophomore in 2019. She also plays lacrosse for the Blue Devils.
