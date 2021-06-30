High school notebook: Eastern View hires Lowery to lead football program

“His passion and his knowledge of the game kind of shined for us,” Settle said. “He is young. But being young and hungry, I think is a good fit for where Eastern View is right now … I think he will win the community over and I think we will remain competitive pretty quick.”

Lowery enters a program in transition. Settle has announced his retirement as AD, effective Aug. 31. Hatfield also took the bulk of his staff with him to Battlefield.

Lowery said he’s eager to get going.

He said his offensive system is known to be multiple, but the identity of the team will be dictated by its personnel. His Kettle Run offenses passed for more than 2,000 yards in two of his four seasons and rushed for at least 1,700 in three out of four years.

“I’d say we lean a little more spread but we’ll be able to pack it in when times call for it,” Lowery said.

Lowery was born in Florida but his family moved to Connecticut when he was 5. They then moved to Virginia where they lived in both Amissville and Warrenton. Lowery was home-schooled and didn’t play football. He graduated high school with an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and continued his education at Liberty.