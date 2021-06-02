High school notebook: Former Caroline coach, AD Blanton passes away at age 70

When the Rev. Duane Fields arrived in Caroline County from New York in the late 1980s, his parents remained up north fulfilling work obligations.
So Fields moved in with his grandparents in Caroline. He received additional leadership and guidance from his basketball coach, Jimmy Blanton.
Blanton died last Thursday at age 70.
Fields—Blanton’s former point guard—performed the eulogy at his funeral service this past Sunday.
Fields spoke about how Blanton was a father figure for him during a time of transition.
“He was more than a coach,” Fields said. “He was a mentor. He was somebody I could confide in. His legacy went far beyond the basketball court.”
Blanton left quite a legacy on the court, as well.
Caroline revealed the name of its gym as “Coach Jimmy Blanton Gymnasium” during a home playoff game in 2018.
The lifelong Caroline resident began his coaching career at Ladysmith High in 1973 after graduating from Mars Hill College.
He coached at Caroline from 1980-93 and served as athletic director from 1993-2008. He racked up 172 victories as coach including a 44-game Battlefield District winning streak from 1981-83.
His teams reached the Group AA state tournament four straight years from 1981-84 and won two regional championships in that span.
His ’82 team fell to Martinsville in the state semifinals on a half-court buzzer beater.
Former point guard Richard Fortune noted the big names the Cavaliers knocked off that season under Blanton’s leadership.
The ’82 team defeated future NBA guard Dell Curry at Fort Defiance. The Cavaliers also knocked off future North Carolina guard Kevin Madden at Robert E. Lee-Staunton, future Duke forward Billy King at Park View- Sterling and future Maryland forward Terry Long at Hermitage.
“We had a lot of talent and Coach allowed us to be who we were and I think that played an important role in our success,” Fortune said. “He didn’t handicap us. He defined everybody’s role.”
Fortune said Blanton wasn’t much of a talker but when he did speak, it was forceful. He also noted that he followed in his former coach’s footsteps. Fortune was an assistant under Blanton and Reginald Underwood before he took over Caroline’s program from 2001-04.
Fortune is now the athletic director at Hampton High.
“He was a player’s coach,” Fortune said. “He was an all-around good and fair person. He was just able to mold us into young men.”
PAIR SETS VISITS
Now that college campuses are opening up for tours two rising junior football standouts from the area have established their schedule for unofficial visits.
Riverbend tight end Mathias Barnwell will visit Notre Dame, Ohio State, Kentucky and Tennessee, respectively from June 17-20. He’ll tour one school each day.
Former James Monroe linebacker Jordan Hall, who now plays from IMG Academy in Florida, will visit Penn State on June 5, followed by Michigan State on June 16 and Notre Dame on June 18.
TWO EAGLES HONORED
Two Fredericksburg Christian baseball standouts were named to the VISAA Division II all-state team this week. Elijah Lambros received first-team recognition, while Vince DiLeonardo was named to the second-team.
WILLIAMS PICKS CHOWAN
Former James Monroe football standout Greg Williams has committed to Chowan University, a Division II program in North Carolina, as a preferred walk-on.
Williams was a starter at wide receiver and defensive back for the Yellow Jackets.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526