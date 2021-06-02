High school notebook: Former Caroline coach, AD Blanton passes away at age 70

His teams reached the Group AA state tournament four straight years from 1981-84 and won two regional championships in that span.

His ’82 team fell to Martinsville in the state semifinals on a half-court buzzer beater.

Former point guard Richard Fortune noted the big names the Cavaliers knocked off that season under Blanton’s leadership.

The ’82 team defeated future NBA guard Dell Curry at Fort Defiance. The Cavaliers also knocked off future North Carolina guard Kevin Madden at Robert E. Lee-Staunton, future Duke forward Billy King at Park View- Sterling and future Maryland forward Terry Long at Hermitage.

“We had a lot of talent and Coach allowed us to be who we were and I think that played an important role in our success,” Fortune said. “He didn’t handicap us. He defined everybody’s role.”

Fortune said Blanton wasn’t much of a talker but when he did speak, it was forceful. He also noted that he followed in his former coach’s footsteps. Fortune was an assistant under Blanton and Reginald Underwood before he took over Caroline’s program from 2001-04.

Fortune is now the athletic director at Hampton High.