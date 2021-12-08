High school notebook: Former Charger Coleman turning heads on the basketball court

After a standout freshman season at Chancellor High School in 2019-20, Isaiah Coleman transferred to National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md. with the intention of developing into a high-profile basketball recruit.

The move has paid dividends.

Coleman, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, is rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com. He holds scholarship offers from DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, VCU and Xavier.

Coleman and NCA opened the regular season last week. He made his début with 20 points in three quarters in an 82–46 victory over Springdale Prep (Md.).

Coleman is the nephew of Louisa County native Justin Coleman, who committed to Louisville before he went on to play briefly for Marshall University several years ago.

Isaiah Coleman returned to the area to participate in Peace in Da Paint in the Mayfield community in Fredericksburg during the summer. He told DMVElite.com that he’s focused on developing as a leader and fine-tuning the nuances in his game this season.