High school notebook: Former Charger Coleman turning heads on the basketball court

After a standout freshman season at Chancellor High School in 2019-20, Isaiah Coleman transferred to National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md. with the intention of developing into a high-profile basketball recruit.
The move has paid dividends.
Coleman, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, is rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com. He holds scholarship offers from DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, VCU and Xavier.
Coleman and NCA opened the regular season last week. He made his début with 20 points in three quarters in an 82–46 victory over Springdale Prep (Md.).
Coleman is the nephew of Louisa County native Justin Coleman, who committed to Louisville before he went on to play briefly for Marshall University several years ago.
Isaiah Coleman returned to the area to participate in Peace in Da Paint in the Mayfield community in Fredericksburg during the summer. He told DMVElite.com that he’s focused on developing as a leader and fine-tuning the nuances in his game this season.
“I mean, everybody knows I can score and I can do everything on and off the court,” Coleman told the website. “I’m trying to help my teammates be their best. I’m trying to prove my point on the defensive end and get my defense a little better, my handle a little bitter and explode to the rim more.”
GARLAND PICKS CAVS
Courtland freshman Jackson Garland has yet to play a varsity baseball game. But that hasn’t stopped Division I programs from taking notice.
Garland, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-handed pitcher and infielder, has orally committed to the University of Virginia.
He played for the Cougars’ junior varsity team as an eighth-grader. He also plays with the Richmond Braves youth organization.
CAVS HIRE KAPPLER
Caroline has hired field hockey coach Dena Kappler as its new softball coach. Kappler replaces Jasmine Blackwell, who is now a teacher at Brooke Point and an assistant softball coach at Riverbend.
Cavaliers’ athletic director Paul Heizer said Kappler was an attractive candidate partly because of the growth the field hockey program has made under her leadership.
“She lured a lot of softball players into the field hockey program the last few years and the field hockey program has gradually shown improvement,” Heizer said. “Hopefully she can do the same with softball.”
Heizer said the Cavaliers hope to have a new football coach in place by early January.
Eight candidates to replace Doug Allison are being interviewed, starting this week. Heizer said the Cavaliers are looking for someone with high school coaching experience who understands the football landscape in the Fredericksburg and Richmond areas.
MATOS, FRYE HONORED
Two athletes from the area received recognition for standout football seasons recently.
Robby Matos, a former Fredericksburg Academy and Riverbend basketball and football player, now competes in both sports for Blue Ridge School. Matos was recently named a first-team all-conference wide receiver and punt returner for the Barons. He received second-team all-conference honors as a defensive back.
Kamron Frye, who transferred from James Monroe to DeMatha prior to this season, was named second-team all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference on the offensive line. Frye added a scholarship offer from Toledo earlier this week. He was previously offered by Maryland.
EAGLES HOST TIPOFF
Colonial Forge will host its second annual Forge Classic Tipoff boys’ basketball event over the next two Saturdays. Seven games are on tap for this Saturday and five more on Dec. 18. Admission will be $10 each day for the full schedule.
Dec. 11: Orange vs. Mountain View, 9:30 a.m.; Stafford vs. Deep Run, 11 a.m.; Brooke Point vs. Potomac Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Riverbend vs. Centreville, 2 p.m.; Riverside vs. Patriot, 3:30 p.m.; James Monroe vs. Potomac, 5 p.m.; Colonial Forge vs. Cosby, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18: Brooke Point vs. Hylton, 11 a.m.; Washington & Lee vs., Woodbridge, 12:30 p.m.; North Stafford vs. Battlefield, 2 p.m.; Potomac vs. Glen Allen, 3:30 p.m.; Colonial Forge vs. James Wood, 5 p.m.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526