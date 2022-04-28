High school notebook: Former players honor Spaulding

When George Spaulding pointed his index finger at his former Bowling Green High School football players, they knew they were in trouble.

Spaulding experienced “trigger finger,” a condition that leaves a digit fixed in a hook-like fashion.

“He’d be telling somebody something and pointing his finger,” recalled his former three-year starting quarterback Tony Alsop. “We’d be looking around because we didn’t know who he was pointing at. That hook at the end was also a good hook for him to grab somebody’s facemask when he wanted to make a point.”

That memory was one of many that the former Mustangs have of their coach who is now 85 and a member of the Caroline County School Board.

Approximately 45 former players feted Spaulding on Friday at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. They wanted to honor him for his impact on their lives as well as their success on the field.

“I think it was fantastic,” Alsop said of the event. “It was long overdue. It turned out very well. The whole everything was just great.”

Spaulding’s Bowling Green players from 1972-77 were invited as well as the players from the Caroline High 1977 and ’78 squads that Spaulding coached when the school formed.

The idea for the event stemmed from a conversation Denise Taylor had with Spaulding while the two were walking in Bowling Green.

Taylor’s husband, Clayton Taylor, is a former Bowling Green standout.

“She told me that he was still calling us his boys,” Clayton Taylor said. “He would ask about his boys and had she seen his boys. I told her that we need to get his boys together. That’s how the reunion came about.”

The Taylors planned and financed the event. It also included former assistant coaches Alan Dunn and Mike Manning with Spaulding as the “honored guest.”

Spaulding’s Bowling Green teams were a force in the Fredericksburg area, region and state. They went 21–2 from 1975–76. including trips to the Group A semifinals and the championship game. The Mustangs fell 10–7 to Clintwood in the ’76 title contest.

“Almost every year under his direction we were district champs,” Taylor said. “If we didn’t make it to states we made it to regionals. It’s just something that’s never happened again since he stopped coaching in Caroline.”

JUBILEE SITES SET

The sites have been established for the first time Spotsylvania County will host the Virginia High School League spring jubilee, June 10–11.

Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman recently met with VHSL officials to nail down the locations for the Class 3 and Class 4 state semifinals and finals.

Class 4 baseball and softball will be held at Riverbend June 10–11. The Class 3 baseball and softball events will take place at Spotsylvania High the same weekend.

Class 4 boys’ and girls’ soccer will be at Chancellor. Class 3 boys’ and girls’ soccer will take place at Courtland.

Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse title games will be held at Massaponax with the championship only on June 11. The semifinals will be at home sites. Lacrosse is for Class 1 through Class 4 combined.

The Spotsylvania County contract with the VHSL is for two years.

“It’s going to be exciting to have all that right here within 10 minutes of each other,” Lowman said. “That’s going to be a lot of action going on those two days. We haven’t had anything like this in the area so it’s going to be really good.”

Lowman said next season he’ll look into the possibility of playing baseball at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals. A scheduling conflict prevented that this season.

“They’re at the mercy of Major League Baseball doing their schedule,” Lowman noted. “We’ll see if we can coordinate dates next season. If we can, that’s great. If we can’t, we’d put it all right back in Spotsylvania County.”

SANDERS JOINING HENS

Brooke Point senior football standout Noah Sanders has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Delaware. Sanders passed for 1,361 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 420 yards and 12 scores.

Sanders said the Blue Hens like him as a quarterback and he believes he fits in well with the schemes their new coaching staff will implement.

“I think they like my playmaking ability, just me being an athlete with the football and having all of the QB qualities, as well,” Sanders said. “I can do other things that most QBs can’t do. That’s something I pride myself on and that’s something that caught their eye.”

INDIANS HONOR CHAMPS

It’s been 40 years since the Stafford High softball team captured the 1982 Group AAA state championship with a 2–0 victory over Lee-Davis, which is now known as Mechanicsville High.

The Indians will recognize those champions with a celebration before On Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Brooke Point.

Former players are invited to attend. For more information, e-mail the booster club at shssbc@gmail.com .

LIONS OFFER COLES

Brooke Point sophomore running back Daniel Coles picked up scholarship offer from Penn State this week. Coles also holds offers from Maryland and Virginia Tech. He rushed for 1,050 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

