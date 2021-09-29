High school notebook: Frye, French look forward to a family feud

As an offensive guard for DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, Fredericksburg native Kam Frye rarely watches game film of the opposing team’s offense.
That’s different this week. DeMatha will host Life Christian Academy Friday night, and Frye’s cousin, Isaiah French, another Fredericksburg native, is LCA’s starting quarterback.
French is a freshman, but Frye said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen.
French has passed for more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in six games and is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the state for his class.
“For him to be so young he’s picking a lot of these defenses apart,” Frye said. “I usually don’t watch the other offensive film, but since it’s him I ended up watching and he’s doing pretty well.”
Frye is holding his own, too, as a starting offensive lineman for DeMatha (3–1). The James Monroe transfer holds a scholarship offer from the University of Maryland.
French played at Battlefield Middle School in Spotsylvania County before joining LCA in Chester as an eighth-grader and reclassifying.
French said he’s looking forward to getting an up-close look at Frye on Friday.
“He’s always been big,” French said. “We talk a lot. We tell each other to get better every day. I know he’s going to keep getting better and I know I’m going to keep getting better. That’s my dawg.”
DeMatha was initially scheduled to play Bishop Sycamore this week. But the legitimacy of that Ohio program was called into question and DeMatha and other teams dropped it from the schedule.
Frye said he informed his coaches and teammates that his relative was the starting quarterback at LCA and he was thrilled when the matchup was added to the schedule.
“I feel like that’s going to be a great experience,” Frye said. “It’s going to be real cool to see him put in work while he can see me put in work. I know he’s going to want to show off for family and I’m going to want to do the same.”
CAVS HIRE WILSON
Caroline has hired former Henrico High girls basketball coach Rodney Wilson to direct its program. Wilson takes over for Salita Richardson, who resigned before the school year began.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said Wilson stood out because of the energy and enthusiasm the military veteran demonstrated when he was interviewed.
“He stressed organization and structure and he has a military background,” Heizer said. “He talked extensively about relationship building with the parents and the players and creating that sort of atmosphere. The biggest thing the panel took away was his passion. He’s an excitable guy.”
Wilson coached at Henrico from 2014–17 including an 18–4 campaign his first season. He also had a previous stint as the boys basketball coach at James River and directed the Rapids to the postseason for the first time in many years where they fell to a Petersburg team led by future NBA player Frank Mason.
Wilson is the director of girls basketball for the AAU program Boo Williams Team Marsh in Richmond.
Wilson said he wanted to return to varsity girls because he missed helping players get into college.
“My last year in Henrico, every senior I had except for one, I got them in school, and the one had a torn ACL,” Wilson said. “I wanted to do my part again of helping girls get to their dreams of going to college and playing basketball.”
KNIGHTS’ CLASS IS SET
The Spotsylvania High School inaugural athletic hall of fame class is set. It will be headlined by a three-time state champion head coach and a former NFL running back.
Ten individuals and two teams are being inducted. A ceremony will be held honoring the class before the Knights’ home contest against Eastern View on Oct. 15. The induction ceremony will take place the following day at the school.
Tim Coleman, an alumnus who coached the Spotsylvania football team to state championships in 1991, ’94 and ’97 is a member of the class.
The class also includes Steve Atkins, a highly recruited running back who went on to excel at the University of Maryland. Atkins is Spotsylvania’s all-time leading rusher. He was selected in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to Atkins and Coleman there’s also Ernie Pennington (baseball), Cody Wheeler (baseball), Jennifer Nelms (basketball and track and field), Miller Arrit (football), Charlie McGee (baseball), John “Mike” McGee (basketball), Billy Maars (football, basketball and baseball) and Bobby McCoy (football).
The 1970 district championship baseball team and Coleman’s first state championship football team will also be inducted.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526