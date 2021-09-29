High school notebook: Frye, French look forward to a family feud

DeMatha was initially scheduled to play Bishop Sycamore this week. But the legitimacy of that Ohio program was called into question and DeMatha and other teams dropped it from the schedule.

Frye said he informed his coaches and teammates that his relative was the starting quarterback at LCA and he was thrilled when the matchup was added to the schedule.

“I feel like that’s going to be a great experience,” Frye said. “It’s going to be real cool to see him put in work while he can see me put in work. I know he’s going to want to show off for family and I’m going to want to do the same.”

CAVS HIRE WILSON

Caroline has hired former Henrico High girls basketball coach Rodney Wilson to direct its program. Wilson takes over for Salita Richardson, who resigned before the school year began.

Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said Wilson stood out because of the energy and enthusiasm the military veteran demonstrated when he was interviewed.