High school notebook: Hawthorne transfers from Massaponax to Colonial Forge, with role TBA

Forgive Colonial Forge football coach John Brown if he’s not ready to disclose the precise manner in which he’ll deploy standout senior Donte Hawthorne.

But this much is clear: the newly-arrived Massaponax transfer will factor into the Eagles’ plans on both sides of the ball. Hawthorne recently moved to Colonial Forge’s district and enrolled at the school a week and a half ago, Brown said.

While Hawthorne racked up 1,123 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns as the Panthers’ starting quarterback last fall, he may be in line for a position change with the Eagles.

“He’s definitely a dynamic athlete,” Brown said of Hawthorne, who earned Free Lance-Star All-Area honors last fall as an all-purpose player and recently committed to play at Virginia. “Offensively, he’ll more than likely be a running back for us. Defensively, somewhere as a linebacker.”

“His attitude when we had a conversation a few days ago was, ‘I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.’ ”

Brown noted that Hawthorne’s transition has been smooth so far, and that he’s meshed well with his new teammates. He’s already attended a handful of weight lifting sessions and meetings.

“He fits in well,” Brown said. “He knew some of our players from social media and camps. He comes in and he works, and we’re excited to have him.”

Massaponax plays at Colonial Forge on Nov. 4.

CHARGERS NAME CLASS

Chancellor High School recently announced its 2022 athletic hall of fame class, which will be inducted on Sept. 24.

Headlining the class is Darnell Alford, a two-way football lineman who later played at Boston College and briefly in the NFL. Also honored will be former field hockey stars Katherin Hall and Jenna Cinalli Ramsdell; track standout Roderick Spruel; soccer star Sean Hinkle; contributors Mike and Mikey Storck; and the 1990 state champion boys’ soccer team.

SCOTT GOES JC ROUTE

Recent James Monroe graduate Christian Young announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will play football at Louisburg (N.C.) College in the fall. Young (6-5, 287 pounds) was a first-team all-Region 3B pick as an offensive lineman last fall.

DONATIONS SOUGHT

A GoFundMe page has been established to defray medical expenses for Mountain View softball player Angelina Altizer, who suffered multiple skull fractures in a recent mountain biking accident. Altizer also plays for the Havoc Sports club team. Her page can be accessed at https://gf.me/v/c/s8t5/angelina-altizers-medical-expenses.

ALL-STATE HONORS

Mountain View senior midfielder Hannah Taylor was named to the VHSL Class 5 girls’ soccer all-state second team on Thursday after posting 13 goals and 10 assists in 2022.

Earlier, Washington & Lee senior defender William Luzier and junior midfielder Jona Valencia were named to the Class 1 boys’ all-state second team.

And Colonial Forge junior outfielder Zach Colangelo was named to the Class 6 all-state baseball second team. He hit .405 with a school-record 24 stolen bases.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

JoeyLoMonaco I write stories about people, some of whom play sports. Follow JoeyLoMonaco Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today