High school notebook: Hoopsters Goode-Wright, Long find college destinations

Two former Battlefield District basketball standouts have made college decisions in the past week.

James Monroe alumnus Ricky Goode-Wright will continue his career at Belmont Abbey, a Division II program in Belmont, N.C.

Goode-Wright was a first-team All-Area performer at JM in 2021. He graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

He went on to play point guard for Covenant College Prep in Belmar, N.J.

Goode-Wright focused on being a facilitator and playing sound fundamental defense in his one year of prep school. He averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals per game.

He said that most importantly he learned how to battle through hardships.

“You’ve got to be tough and you’ve got to be able to get through adversity,” Goode-Wright said. “It’s not the same as high school. It’s not all about you. You have to be an all-around player if you’re going to produce and play at the next level.”

Goode-Wright said he received interest from lower tier Division I and Division II programs, but Belmont Abbey extended a scholarship offer.

He said it helped to have former Lynchburg College assistant Quintin Aldridge on staff. Aldridge is Belmont Abbey’s interim head coach while they search for a new head coach. He was on Lynchburg’s staff from 2015-21 and was in pursuit of Goode-Wright to join that Division III program.

“He had been recruiting me for four years and he got a new job,” Goode-Wright said. “I built a good relationship with him. I had an open run workout with them and it went really well. Once I saw how they played, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

Eastern View senior Corey Long has also decided where he wants to be. Long announced last week that he’s going to play for Division II California University of Pennsylvania.

Long was named Battlefield District and Free Lance-Star player of the year this past season. He helped lead Eastern View to the Class 4 semifinals as a junior and the state quarterfinals his senior season.

He averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds per game and recorded 18 double-doubles on his way to second-team all-state honors in his final season.

EAGLES WIN RELAY

The Colonial Forge 400 meter relay team took top honors this past weekend at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

The quartet of Jacinto Jones II, Colby Kynard, Brian Harris and Shawn Harris completed the race in 41.63 seconds, ahead of second-place Westmoore (Ok.) who finished in 41.87.

The Eagles set a meet record which was previously 41.86 seconds and held by Western Branch High School out of Chesapeake.

The race featured nine of the top relay units in the nation excluding the Northeast which did not qualify for the Championship of America race.

“I’m very proud of them,” Eagles head coach Van Green said. “We’ve been working very hard this whole season and it’s good to see that hard work pay off. It was a team effort.”

Freshman Brandon Powers ran for the Eagles in the preliminaries but was replaced by Shawn Harris in the finals. The Eagles entered the finals with a time of 42.44 seconds and competed in Lane 8. Green assured them that the lane placement would not matter.

“We all grew up thinking this lane is better but I told them the world record in the 400 was set in the eighth lane,” Green said. “If you’re fast and you go out there and execute, it’s going to happen no matter where you’re at.”

THOMAS COMMITS TO KENTUCKY

The daughter of Fredericksburg native Harvey Thomas signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Kentucky last week.

Thomas competed at James Monroe before going the private school route and signing with Georgetown. He later competed at Baylor.

His daughter, Zennia Thomas, is a 6-foot-2 senior forward at Warrensville Heights High School in Ohio. She averaged 30.6 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this past season. She was named Lake Erie League and district player of the year.

“Z has gone under the radar nationally, but we absolutely love her game,” Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy said in a statement. “She is athletic and long. Z is a versatile post that has a great feel for the game … She is a great addition to our program.”

FOXES MAKE THE CALL

Three King George cross country and track and field standouts have settled on their college destinations.

Alexander Dachos will compete for the Naval Academy. Troy Spillman is headed to Washington and Lee, while Jackson White will run for Randolph College.

Dachos was named a first-team All-Area cross country and track performer earlier this school year. He was the Battlefield District cross country champion and placed fifth in Region 4B. He won the district title in the 1,000 in the winter and placed sixth in the state in that event.

WALLACE PICKS LYNCHBURG

Stafford senior basketball standout Joshua Wallace will has committed to Randolph College, a Division III program in Lynchburg.

Wallace, a 6-foot-3 guard, was an all-Commonwealth District performer for the Indians.

