High school notebook: Innocent ready to make his case with Keydets

When Colonial Forge senior football standout Noel Innocent arrives at Virginia Military Institute, he’s expecting to see some familiar faces.
There are six Keydets from Stafford County on their current roster, including four Colonial Forge graduates.
Innocent, who committed to VMI and then signed a national letter of intent with the Keydets on Wednesday, will also be joined by a Commonwealth District counterpart. His long-time friend Ty-Shaun Colbert, a running back from Massaponax, also signed with the Keydets Wednesday.
Innocent, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back, said he chose VMI over scholarship offers from Bucknell and Morehead State because the coaching staff was welcoming.
“It all made me feel like I was at home,” Innocent said. “I know that’s somewhere I want to be.”
Innocent was an honorable mention all-district selection last season as he gave up just one touchdown. He’s anticipating a breakout senior campaign if one takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Innocent is competing for the Eagles’ starting quarterback job, a position he hasn’t played since he was a freshman.
He said VMI coaches plan to use him at cornerback or safety.
“I can play a lot of things,” Innocent said. “Versatility is a good thing that I have.”
Innocent has continuously trained for the upcoming season. He said the shortened six-game regular season that’s scheduled to begin in February hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm.
“I still have high hopes,” he said. “If points are on the scoreboard I’m playing 100 percent. I’m going all out for my team and my team goes all out for me.”
SPARTANS SIGN NICKENS
Chancellor senior offensive lineman Andrew Nickens signed with Norfolk State Wednesday. Nickens received a scholarship offer from the Spartans earlier this year.
Nickens was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection at offensive tackle in 2019.
He joins a Spartans program that declined to participate in a fall season but has a four-game schedule that starts Feb. 20 with a game at Howard University in Washington. There will also be a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship game.
VHSL CHANGES STANCE
On Monday, the Virginia High School League backed away from its stance late last week that recommended basketball players and track and field athletes compete while wearing masks this winter. The initial statement released by the VHSL said that wrestling, gymnastics, swimming and cheerleading was exempt from the recommendation.
Executive Director Billy Haun now says that no one will be recommended to wear masks while playing their sport.
CAROLINE MOVES FORWARD
Also on Monday, the Caroline County School Board heard from Caroline High School athletic director Paul Heizer regarding the Cavaliers’ plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and participate in winter sports.
No vote was taken but board chairwoman JoWanda Rollins-Fells said “there were no objections to moving forward with the outlined Return to Play Plan which follows VHSL guidelines.”
The Cavaliers started basketball practice on Dec. 7. Wrestling, track and field and swimming began on Monday.
