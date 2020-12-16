High school notebook: Innocent ready to make his case with Keydets

When Colonial Forge senior football standout Noel Innocent arrives at Virginia Military Institute, he’s expecting to see some familiar faces.

There are six Keydets from Stafford County on their current roster, including four Colonial Forge graduates.

Innocent, who committed to VMI and then signed a national letter of intent with the Keydets on Wednesday, will also be joined by a Commonwealth District counterpart. His long-time friend Ty-Shaun Colbert, a running back from Massaponax, also signed with the Keydets Wednesday.

Innocent, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back, said he chose VMI over scholarship offers from Bucknell and Morehead State because the coaching staff was welcoming.

“It all made me feel like I was at home,” Innocent said. “I know that’s somewhere I want to be.”

Innocent was an honorable mention all-district selection last season as he gave up just one touchdown. He’s anticipating a breakout senior campaign if one takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Innocent is competing for the Eagles’ starting quarterback job, a position he hasn’t played since he was a freshman.

He said VMI coaches plan to use him at cornerback or safety.