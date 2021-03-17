High school notebook: James Monroe to honor 'Hypeman' Evans

James Monroe High School will honor Isaac Evans with a moment of silence at Saturday afternoon’s home football contest against Chancellor.
The Yellow Jackets will also begin wearing No. 17 decals on their helmets as early as Saturday’s game and through the remainder of the season.
Evans, 23, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car accident in Spotsylvania County.
Evans, a 2015 JM graduate, was a football standout for the Yellow Jackets and at Bridgewater College. He also competed in track and field at JM.
The JM athletic department released a statement this week saying the school community “is deeply saddened by the passing of Isaac Evans.”
The statement mentioned that in addition to being an excellent athlete, Evans served as Student Council Association President, was a member of the Monroe Singers and “was involved in all facets of student life at James Monroe.”
Evans was referred to as “Hypeman” at JM and Bridgewater because of the enthusiasm he brought to the teams.
“Isaac is known for his positive energy, infectious spirit and glowing smile,” the statement read. “He truly touched everyone in his path and had an impact beyond his years.”
Evans played wide receiver and defensive back for the Yellow Jackets. He was named all-region his senior season at JM. He went on to play defensive back for three years at Bridgewater where he earned first-team VaSID all-state honors as well as first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference recognition. He had five career interceptions in college, four of which he returned for touchdowns. He went on to become an Army Reservist.
“Isaac is truly one of a kind,” JM’s statement read. “His engaging nature and ‘Hypeman’ persona will never be matched.”
CAVALIERS HOST ALUM’S SERVICE
Former Caroline and Norfolk State football standout Charles “Corey” Williams’ funeral service will be held Saturday at noon in the Cavaliers’ football stadium.
Williams, a 1989 Caroline graduate, died on March 8 at age 49.
After excelling for the Cavaliers, Williams went on to play defensive tackle at Norfolk State, where he was named to the all-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association freshman team.
Williams was also a fixture on the Fredericksburg area basketball scene as a referee with the Battlefield Basketball Officials Association.
DANIELS ON THE MEND
Mountain View sophomore standout running back Ike Daniels missed last Friday’s game against Massaponax with what head coach Lou Sorrentino called an “upper body” injury.
Sorrentino said the Wildcats are hopeful that Daniels returns to action next Friday at Stafford. Sorrentino said this week’s bye gives Daniels time to recover. The coach said he should know more about Daniels’ availability early next week.
PANTHERS MAKE CALL
Two Massaponax senior girls basketball standouts have made their college choices known.
Center Amira Roy will continue her career at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, a Division I junior college program in Hudson, N.C.
Roy was a first-team all-Commonwealth District choice as a junior in 2020 and was named second-team all-district this past season. She was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore.
Roy’s teammate, Raine Tweedy, is headed to Clarkson University, a Division III program in New York.
Tweedy, a shooting guard, began her career at James Monroe. She was a first-team all-district selection the past two years and was a second-team choice as a sophomore in 2019. She was a second-team all-Battlefield District choice as a freshman. She topped the 1,000-point career scoring mark this past season.
