High school notebook: James Monroe to honor 'Hypeman' Evans

James Monroe High School will honor Isaac Evans with a moment of silence at Saturday afternoon’s home football contest against Chancellor.

The Yellow Jackets will also begin wearing No. 17 decals on their helmets as early as Saturday’s game and through the remainder of the season.

Evans, 23, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car accident in Spotsylvania County.

Evans, a 2015 JM graduate, was a football standout for the Yellow Jackets and at Bridgewater College. He also competed in track and field at JM.

The JM athletic department released a statement this week saying the school community “is deeply saddened by the passing of Isaac Evans.”

The statement mentioned that in addition to being an excellent athlete, Evans served as Student Council Association President, was a member of the Monroe Singers and “was involved in all facets of student life at James Monroe.”

Evans was referred to as “Hypeman” at JM and Bridgewater because of the enthusiasm he brought to the teams.

“Isaac is known for his positive energy, infectious spirit and glowing smile,” the statement read. “He truly touched everyone in his path and had an impact beyond his years.”