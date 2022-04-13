High school notebook: James Monroe to honor late hooper Cunningham

One of the leaders of James Monroe’s dominant 1972 state championship basketball team is set to be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Eugene Cunningham, a 6-foot-6 center for the Yellow Jackets 50 years ago, is one of seven individuals who will be inducted during a ceremony at JM on May 18 at 6 p.m.

Cunningham died in 2018 at age 64.

He was the most outstanding player on the ’72 team that finished 25-0 and defeated defending state champion Chatham 88-41 in the title game.

Cunningham averaged 20.0 points per game that season along with 16.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots. He recorded 26 points, 21 rebounds and four assists in the title game.

His teams were 37-1 with the lone loss coming when he suffered a broken ankle. His career averages were 19.8 points and 17.6 rebounds.He was also a baseball standout who batted .442 as a senior with six home runs. On the track, he won the Battlefield District shot put championship.

He was drafted out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles but went on to star in basketball at Norfolk State University where he helped the Spartans win four straight CIAA titles and won conference player of the year in 1976. He’s a member of the NSU Hall of Fame. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the sixth round of the 1976 NBA Draft.

James Monroe will also induct former track and field coach Charles “Chuck” Holt, three-sport standout Jimmy Jones, former boys tennis coach George Christoforatos, basketball and football standout Larry Boxley and track stars Joanne Ware-Terrell and Reggie Jeter.

The 2002 and 2003 back-to-back state champion boys tennis teams will also be inducted. Those teams were coached by late JM Hall of Famer Bob Calloway who earned 302 wins and three state titles.

Holt was the coach for JM’s lone boys state championship track team in 1959. He also coached basketball and finished with a record of 117-59 with a state runner-up showing in 1956.

Jones lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to play basketball and baseball at William & Mary and played basketball at VCU. He’s also a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. He’s the former athletic director at Stafford High, a former basketball official and past President of the Virginia High School Athletic Administrators Association.

Christoforatos, a 1977 JM grad, is five-time Free Lance-Star All-Area tennis coach of the year. He retired with a 94% winning percentage. His teams captured 12 straight district/conference titles from 2008-19.

The Yellow Jackets won five regional team titles under Christoforatos’ leadership and were state runner-up in 2019.

Boxley was named first-team all-state running back in 1979 and ’80. He was an all-district and All-Area performer in football and basketball. He held the JM all-time rushing record from 1979-87 and played on the basketball team that ended Caroline’s 42-game district winning streak.

Ware-Terrell won the state championship in the 300 meters in 1991 to become JM’s first female track state title winner. She is a two-time region champion in the event and three-time district champion. Her time of 45.0 seconds in the event is still a school record. She went on to compete at James Madison University.

Jeter served as a captain of the football, basketball and track teams. He was named football MVP and winner of the Dennis Johnson and Lloyd Gibson awards. He was a state track champion in the 400 meters and the 400-meter relay. He still holds the school record in the 400. His 400 and 1,600 relay units also still hold school records.He went on to compete at JMU.

CHOL HEADING NORTH

James Monroe girls basketball standout Amath Chol has accepted a full scholarship offer from Bloomfield College, a D-II program in New Jersey.

Chol averaged 9 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season.

BIDE PICKS SHAW

Courtland senior Christian-Michael Bide will continue his soccer career at Shaw University, a Division II school in Raleigh, N.C.

Bide competes for the Fredericksburg Soccer Club Incorporated (FSCI) Phoenix as a midfielder and striker.

