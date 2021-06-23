High school notebook: James Monroe's Beringer named state's best female athlete

Recent James Monroe High School graduate Virginia “Ginny” Beringer has been named Virginia High School League Class 3 Female Athlete of the Year.

Beringer was a track and field and field hockey standout for the Yellow Jackets as a senior. She’s continuing her track career at James Madison University.

She was chosen for the award by a committee of VHSL staff and athletic directors. She’ll receive a $1,500 Allstate Foundation/VHSL Achievement Award scholarship and a Queen Anne Revere bowl.

Beringer captured Class 3 state championships in the 500 meters and the 1,600 relay this past indoor track and field season. She then helped JM reach the state field hockey semifinals before their quest for a fourth straight state championship was ended.

She was named Free Lance-Star girls indoor track athlete of the year.

Beringer didn’t slow down during the outdoor season.

This past weekend, she helped JM finish second in the state as a team after running a leg on its 1,600 relay team that won a title and the 3,200 relay unit that placed fourth.