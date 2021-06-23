High school notebook: James Monroe's Beringer named state's best female athlete

Recent James Monroe High School graduate Virginia “Ginny” Beringer has been named Virginia High School League Class 3 Female Athlete of the Year.
Beringer was a track and field and field hockey standout for the Yellow Jackets as a senior. She’s continuing her track career at James Madison University.
She was chosen for the award by a committee of VHSL staff and athletic directors. She’ll receive a $1,500 Allstate Foundation/VHSL Achievement Award scholarship and a Queen Anne Revere bowl.
Beringer captured Class 3 state championships in the 500 meters and the 1,600 relay this past indoor track and field season. She then helped JM reach the state field hockey semifinals before their quest for a fourth straight state championship was ended.
She was named Free Lance-Star girls indoor track athlete of the year.
Beringer didn’t slow down during the outdoor season.
This past weekend, she helped JM finish second in the state as a team after running a leg on its 1,600 relay team that won a title and the 3,200 relay unit that placed fourth.
She was named Free Lance-Star female athlete of the year after her sophomore season in which she competed in field hockey, cross country and track and field.
WHITE SET TO ANNOUNCE
North Stafford rising senior football standout Tevin White is set to announce his college decision on Thursday.
White, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back, has racked up 19 major college scholarship offers. He’s rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com, which projects with 75 percent certainty he’ll select Arizona State to continue his career.
COUGARS MOVING ON
Two Courtland track and field standouts have made their college decisions official. Cougars head coach Shannon Crabtree said thrower Jackson Vollbrecht will compete for the University of Cincinnati. Vollbrecht captured Class 4 state championships in the shot put and discus this past weekend with throws of 61 feet, 7 inches and 179-3, respectively.
Teammate Sean Wray is moving on to Howard University in Washington, D.C., Crabtree said.
Wray won state titles in the 110 hurdles (14.85 seconds), long jump (23-1 ½) and the triple jump (44-3 ¼) this past weekend.
IZADI MAKES THE CALL
Fredericksburg Christian School girls soccer standout Bella Izadi has committed to Virginia Wesleyan. Izadi excelled at goalkeeper for the Eagles.
