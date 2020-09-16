High school notebook: James Monroe's Smith transferring to Episcopal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another potential breakout star in the Fredericksburg area is moving on to a private school.

James Monroe sophomore quarterback Tahj Smith said Wednesday he has enrolled in Episcopal High School in Alexandria. Smith will join Massaponax transfer wide receiver Jaiven Plummer on the Maroon’s roster. Plummer, a junior, holds several major college scholarship offers.

“We talked about the move before,” Smith said of Plummer. “I knew about the school and I talked to [Episcopal’s coaches] about him getting into the school. Our relationship is close. We’ve been good friends for three or four years now.”

Smith is the younger brother of former Stafford all-state quarterback Jalen Smith, who finished his career at St. Michael and is now a freshman at West Virginia State.

Smith (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) said he’d been considering Episcopal for months. He said its offense fits his skill set and he expects to compete for the starting job right away. The Maroon will begin play in the spring and start in-person school next month.