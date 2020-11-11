High school notebook: JM standout Beringer will run at Richmond

James Monroe cross country and track and field standout Ginny Beringer has orally committed to run at the University of Richmond.

Beringer was named Free Lance-Star female athlete of the year in 2019 as a sophomore and she was runner-up at the conclusion of her junior campaign. She was also a member of two of JM’s Class 3 state championship field hockey teams.

But it’s on the track that Beringer earned the most recognition. She was a two-time state champion in the 800 meters to conclude her freshman and sophomore outdoor track seasons. She won the 500 meters as a sophomore at the Class 3 indoor state meet.

She helped JM win the 1,600 relay title in the spring of her sophomore season. She also ran a leg on the Yellow Jackets’ 400 relay team that placed second in the state in the spring in 2018 and ’19.

Beringer earned all-state honors in cross country as a junior last fall. She joins a Richmond program that is coached by Lori Taylor.

Taylor, who is in her 17th season, has guided the Spiders to five Atlantic 10 cross country titles and one indoor track and field conference championship. She’s the six-time A-10 coach of the year.

