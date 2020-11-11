High school notebook: JM standout Beringer will run at Richmond

James Monroe cross country and track and field standout Ginny Beringer has orally committed to run at the University of Richmond.
Beringer was named Free Lance-Star female athlete of the year in 2019 as a sophomore and she was runner-up at the conclusion of her junior campaign. She was also a member of two of JM’s Class 3 state championship field hockey teams.
But it’s on the track that Beringer earned the most recognition. She was a two-time state champion in the 800 meters to conclude her freshman and sophomore outdoor track seasons. She won the 500 meters as a sophomore at the Class 3 indoor state meet.
She helped JM win the 1,600 relay title in the spring of her sophomore season. She also ran a leg on the Yellow Jackets’ 400 relay team that placed second in the state in the spring in 2018 and ’19.
Beringer earned all-state honors in cross country as a junior last fall. She joins a Richmond program that is coached by Lori Taylor.
Taylor, who is in her 17th season, has guided the Spiders to five Atlantic 10 cross country titles and one indoor track and field conference championship. She’s the six-time A-10 coach of the year.
CAVS HONOR BEASLEY
Caroline High School graduate Lindsey Gorham has painted horses throughout the school’s hallways with various characters sitting on them to represent the theme of a specific academic wing.
For athletics, Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer and others thought that instead of a generic horse, it would be appropriate for Gorham to draw Secretariat, the legendary 1973 Triple Crown winner that was born in the southern part of the county.
The Cavaliers also chose to honor a local athlete sitting atop the horse known as “Big Red.” Gorham sketched a likeness of former Caroline baseball standout Tony Beasley, who graduated from the school in 1985.
Beasley, 53, is now the third base coach of the Texas Rangers. The former minor league middle infielder also had coaching stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.
Heizer said Beasley agreed to the mural without any idea of the outcome before he attended the unveiling last week.
“He had no idea what it would look like,” Heizer said. “I think he was pleased, though.”
EAGLES STILL SEARCHING
With practice for the upcoming football season set to begin in February, Washington & Lee athletic director Spencer Sadler said the Eagles are still searching for their next head football coach.
Sadler said a prime candidate for the position accepted a job elsewhere, so the school submitted another vacancy ad and is back to the interview process.
Sadler said there’s a possibility the Eagles will hire an interim coach to step in this season.
Washington & Lee is seeking a replacement for former star quarterback Joe Taylor who resigned earlier this year as football coach and AD to take a job with Amazon in Las Vegas. Taylor, a former star quarterback who led W&L to the 2001 Division 2 state title, spent three seasons as coach of the Eagles after coming over from Post University, where he coached the sprint team.
PLUMMER ADDS OFFERS
Former Massaponax football standout Jaiven Plummer recently added scholarship offers from West Virginia and California.
Plummer (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) played wide receiver for the Panthers as a sophomore last season but has since transferred to Episcopal, a private school in Alexandria. He’s up to 13 scholarship offers.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!