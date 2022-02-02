High school notebook: JM's Hamm signs with William & Mary

When William & Mary’s football coaching staff discussed Christian Hamm, there was debate over which side of the ball the James Monroe High School senior would play.

Hamm was the Battlefield District’s defensive player of the year as a defensive end and outside linebacker. He also hauled in 45 receptions for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns as a first-team All-Area tight end.

“They actually said they had a little argument in the coaches’ room if I was going to play offense or defense,” Hamm said.

The defensive side eventually won out.

Hamm (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) signed a national letter of intent with the Tribe on Wednesday and has been slated to play outside linebacker.

Hamm said he chose the Tribe over offers from Virginia Military Institute and Division II Emory & Henry. He said the Tribe’s coaching staff—led by former Virginia, Richmond and Howard head coach Mike London—demonstrated to him that they were concerned about his wellbeing on and off the field.