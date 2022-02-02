High school notebook: JM's Hamm signs with William & Mary

When William & Mary’s football coaching staff discussed Christian Hamm, there was debate over which side of the ball the James Monroe High School senior would play.
Hamm was the Battlefield District’s defensive player of the year as a defensive end and outside linebacker. He also hauled in 45 receptions for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns as a first-team All-Area tight end.
“They actually said they had a little argument in the coaches’ room if I was going to play offense or defense,” Hamm said.
The defensive side eventually won out.
Hamm (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) signed a national letter of intent with the Tribe on Wednesday and has been slated to play outside linebacker.
Hamm said he chose the Tribe over offers from Virginia Military Institute and Division II Emory & Henry. He said the Tribe’s coaching staff—led by former Virginia, Richmond and Howard head coach Mike London—demonstrated to him that they were concerned about his wellbeing on and off the field.
“I loved the coaching staff. They seemed very personable,” Hamm said. “And they see you as a person and not just a player. The school has a great education and sets you up further in life after football.”
Hamm finished his senior season with 84 tackles (28 for loss), 11 sacks and one interception which he returned for a score. He also recorded 23 quarterback hurries.
Riverbend linebacker Cade Mattive (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) also signed with William & Mary, Wednesday. Mattive also played receiver for the Bears last season.
WOLVERINES STICK TOGETHER
Two more North Stafford football standouts signed with Norfolk State on Wednesday.
Dino Jones will play linebacker for the Spartans, while teammate Isaiah Stevens signed on to play defensive back. Jones and Stevens join Cliff Davis, a wide receiver who signed with the Spartans in December.
“We’re changing our name to Norfolk State High School,” Wolverines head coach Neil Sullivan joked. “Cliff must have done a really good job of recruiting.”
Sullivan said Jones and Stevens were team captains who earned praise for their leadership traits.
Jones (6-foot, 185 pounds) played linebacker and defensive back for North Stafford. He was named first-team all-Commonwealth District at linebacker. Stevens was a first-team all-district defensive back.
Sullivan said the Spartans are intrigued by Jones’ body frame and aggressiveness. He said Stevens’ ability to cover and tackle was appealing to his future college coaches.
“He brings both elements, which you don’t always get in a DB,” Sullivan said. “It’s usually one or the other.”
SMITH PICKS KEYDETS
Louisa senior Jordan Smith signed with VMI on Wednesday. Smith was a first-team All-Area performer as an all-purpose defender last season.
He recorded 10 sacks among his 70 tackles. He also amassed 935 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 15 catches for 277 yards and two scores.
YOUNG WILL BE A WASP
Hamm isn’t the only JM standout to recently solidify his college decision. Senior offensive lineman Christian Young signed with Emory & Henry Wednesday. Young was a first-team all-district selection and was also an all-Region 3B pick in 2021 after sitting out the 2020 spring season.
QUANCE CHOOSES YELLOW JACKETSMassaponax senior football standout Nathaniel Quance has committed to Randolph-Macon.
Quance was a first-team All-Area linebacker last season while playing a variety of positions on both sides of the ball.
He was named first-team all-district all-purpose on offense. He finished with 10 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
OFFERS ROLLING IN
Two Brooke Point underclassmen are garnering college attention, as well. Wide receiver Daveon Estes and running back Daniel Coles recently picked up scholarship offers from Maryland.
Estes (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) recorded 18 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns last season. He averaged 21.8 yards per catch.
Coles (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) finished his sophomore season with 1,050 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to second-team all-district recognition.
