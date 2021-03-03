High school notebook: King George receiver Wiggins a recruiting wunderkind

“The moment was not too big for him,” Lunsford said. “He’s extremely smart. He knows the playbook inside and out. He has really good hands and he runs routes well … He’s a very humble kid who is mature beyond his age. He just handles it really well.”

That’s why Lunsford doesn’t believe the sudden attention will impact Wiggins. After this life-changing week, Wiggins and the Foxes will take the field again on Saturday at James Monroe.

“Several more schools have reached out to me and to him,” Lunsford said. “We’ll wait and see what materializes. There’s probably more on the way but he’s going to continue to work hard, put his head down and be the best player he can be every day. The rest will take care of itself.”

WRIGHT MAKES THE CALL

St. Michael senior football standout Shymarr Wright has orally committed to Emory & Henry, which is making the leap from Division III to Division II.

Wright was recruited by former Brooke Point head coach Tommy Buzzo who is the Wasps’ defensive coordinator.

Wright was a first-team All-Area selection in 2019 after excelling as a linebacker and running back and helping the Warriors capture the VISAA Division III state championship.