High school notebook: King George receiver Wiggins a recruiting wunderkind

Chanz Wiggins has played just one varsity football game.
But the King George High School freshman wide receiver has already caught the attention of major college programs.
Wiggins (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has picked up scholarship offers from Virginia, Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh this week.
He recorded two catches for 23 yards in his debut against Chancellor on Feb. 23 but that isn’t what caught the scouts’ eye.
King George head coach Vern Lunsford said the Foxes’ staff has been circulating Wiggins’ name to college coaches for a while based on his size, work ethic and status as an honor student.
Wiggins also participated in 7-on-7 competitions and multiple camps and combines prior to this season.
“All of those things served him well,” Lunsford said. “And he’s just getting started.”
Maryland was the first to extend an offer to Wiggins on Monday evening, followed by Pittsburgh later that night. Penn State offered Wiggins on Tuesday.
Lunsford said in addition to several intangible qualities, Wiggins is eventually going to become a big-time playmaker for the Foxes.
He showed a glimpse of that in King George’s season-opening win over Chancellor when he hauled in a key fourth-down reception.
“The moment was not too big for him,” Lunsford said. “He’s extremely smart. He knows the playbook inside and out. He has really good hands and he runs routes well … He’s a very humble kid who is mature beyond his age. He just handles it really well.”
That’s why Lunsford doesn’t believe the sudden attention will impact Wiggins. After this life-changing week, Wiggins and the Foxes will take the field again on Saturday at James Monroe.
“Several more schools have reached out to me and to him,” Lunsford said. “We’ll wait and see what materializes. There’s probably more on the way but he’s going to continue to work hard, put his head down and be the best player he can be every day. The rest will take care of itself.”
WRIGHT MAKES THE CALL
St. Michael senior football standout Shymarr Wright has orally committed to Emory & Henry, which is making the leap from Division III to Division II.
Wright was recruited by former Brooke Point head coach Tommy Buzzo who is the Wasps’ defensive coordinator.
Wright was a first-team All-Area selection in 2019 after excelling as a linebacker and running back and helping the Warriors capture the VISAA Division III state championship.
In his last full season, he rushed for 1,309 yards and 26 touchdowns and scored on 12 two-point conversions. He also hauled in 14 catches for 300 yards and five scores, while amassing 84 tackles and two touchdowns on defense.
He was a first-team all-state selection at linebacker and a second-team choice at running back. In six games this past fall, he rushed for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns, while racking up 43 tackles and two scores on defense.
Wright (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) said he’s willing to play on either side of the ball at Emory & Henry but believes he may become a ball carrier.
“At first they thought I was a heavier set dude but I lost a couple of pounds so I think they’re going to put me at running back,” Wright said. “But I’m willing to play both sides if I have to.”
Wright plans to sign a national letter of intent at a later date. He’s not the only player from the Fredericksburg area to recently commit to the Wasps. King George senior quarterback Charles Mutter signed with Emory & Henry last month, while Courtland kicker Clay Cassiday announced his commitment this week, as well.
“It’s most definitely an up and coming program,” Wright said. “I feel like it’s a good fit for all of us.”
PYATT WINS NATIONALS
Massaponax senior track and field star Aaliyah Pyatt captured the 400-meter title at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach.
Pyatt completed the race in 54.69 seconds to capture her first national championship in the high school division.
Pyatt competed as a member of the MVP Track Club.
Maurice Hutton coaches Pyatt with Massaponax and MVP. Hutton said Pyatt’s victory is remarkable because she won out of the ‘B’ heat.
“I think we ran a very tactical race. We had a lot to overcome,” Hutton said. “Sometimes it’s not about the time but about rising to the occasion and overcoming the odds.”
Pyatt, a South Carolina signee, is now gearing up for the spring track season at Massaponax where she’s hopeful of achieving an Olympic Trials qualifying time in the 400. Pyatt’s personal best in the event is 52.2 seconds. The Trials qualifying standard is 51.35.
HUTCHINSON ON THE MOVEFormer Eastern View standout kicker Garrett Hutchinson committed to Shepherd (W.Va.) earlier this week. Hutchinson was a first-team all-state performer in Class 4 in 2018 and ’19. He committed to Randolph-Macon in 2020 after his senior season, but the Yellow Jackets postponed their fall season and are playing four games this spring.
