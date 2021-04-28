High school notebook: Longtime coach, administrator Swink to retire

Bill Swink planned to work two more years as the Spotsylvania High School athletic director.

But after a year of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swink has decided to call it a career.

Swink was hired by the Knights in 2016 after a Hall of Fame career as Colonial Forge’s wrestling coach.

During his five-year stint with the Knights, Spotsylvania captured the Class 3 state baseball championship in 2019, reached the girls soccer state semifinals that same year and rebuilt its football and wrestling programs into Battlefield District contenders.

“I like what I do, I like working at Spotsy and working with the kids and the coaches,” Swink said. “But I have not liked the fluidity of COVID and all the changes and everything that’s gone along with that—the inconsistency with the way school operates, kids not in the building. It just creates challenges for somebody that’s been around athletics for 30-plus years.”

Swink began his coaching career in Pennsylvania in 1984. He moved to Virginia in 1991 and was a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Stafford. He also coached at C.D. Hylton and North Stafford.