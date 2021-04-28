High school notebook: Longtime coach, administrator Swink to retire

Bill Swink planned to work two more years as the Spotsylvania High School athletic director.
But after a year of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swink has decided to call it a career.
Swink was hired by the Knights in 2016 after a Hall of Fame career as Colonial Forge’s wrestling coach.
During his five-year stint with the Knights, Spotsylvania captured the Class 3 state baseball championship in 2019, reached the girls soccer state semifinals that same year and rebuilt its football and wrestling programs into Battlefield District contenders.
“I like what I do, I like working at Spotsy and working with the kids and the coaches,” Swink said. “But I have not liked the fluidity of COVID and all the changes and everything that’s gone along with that—the inconsistency with the way school operates, kids not in the building. It just creates challenges for somebody that’s been around athletics for 30-plus years.”
Swink began his coaching career in Pennsylvania in 1984. He moved to Virginia in 1991 and was a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Stafford. He also coached at C.D. Hylton and North Stafford.
He took a job as the defensive coordinator and head wrestling coach at a school in Maryland in the 1990s while attempting to sell his Spotsylvania County home.
The housing market was slow and the drive to Maryland began to take its toll, so Swink returned to North Stafford to teach and joined the wresting staff at Osbourn Park. He was hired at Colonial Forge when the school first opened in 1999.
After finishing 23rd in Group AAA in Swink’s first season, the Eagles never placed lower than sixth in the state again. They captured state titles three straight years from 2007-09 and added crowns in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Swink’s teams were 395-74-1 in dual matches.
He was inducted into the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. Swink said he doesn’t know what he’ll do in retirement as his wife continues to work. He mentioned volunteer coaching and helping run wrestling tournaments in the Fredericksburg area as possibilities. He’ll remain Chairman of the Virginia Wrestling Association.
The Spotsylvania AD position has been posted as a vacancy on the school system’s website.
“My plan is to stay involved,” Swink said. “I don’t think I’ll look for a full-time job anywhere but if something cools becomes available I would look into that.”
CHARGERS MAKING MOVESChancellor senior quarterback Trevin Edwards will continue his career at Colorado Mesa University, a Division II program in Grand Junction, Colo.
Edwards passed for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games this past season. He rushed for 677 yards and eight more scores.
His brother, Chancellor wide receiver and defensive back Brycen Edwards, picked up a scholarship offer from Lehigh University earlier this week. Lehigh competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Chancellor senior wide receiver/safety Kodi Cockerham has committed Randolph-Macon. Cockerham paced the Chargers with 17 receptions this season and was second on the team with 267 yards receiving. He scored two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
REGION HONORS LEWIS
Former Washington & Lee football coach and athletic director Malcolm Lewis is scheduled to receive the Virginia High School League Regional Award of Merit for Region 1A on Thursday.
The award will be presented by Northampton High School principal Mike Myers and W&L principal Roger Coleman.
The award is meant to honor those who have had a positive impact on high school athletics and activities at the school, district, region or state level.
Lewis, a Montross native, was the head football coach at W&L for 14 years. He helped lead the Eagles to 121 wins, including the 2001 Group A, Division 2 state championship. His teams won six Northern Neck District titles and made eight regional playoff appearances.
He was later hired as AD and retired in 2020.
HALL ADDS OFFERS
Former James Monroe standout linebacker Jordan Hall was recently rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com.
He also recently added scholarship offers from Arizona State, Miami and Michigan State. Hall (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) played his freshman season at JM before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. before his sophomore campaign.
He was named second-team All-American by Maxpreps.com after the fall season.
WALKER TO RECLASSIFY
Mountain View senior wide receiver Amari Walker plans to attend Virginia Academy in Ashburn and replay his senior season with hopes of earning a scholarship.
Walker finished this past season with 29 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns.
MATOS GETS OFFER
Former Riverbend and Fredericksburg Academy basketball standout Robby Matos picked up his first scholarship offer last week.
Matos received an offer from Division I St. Francis (Pa.) University.
Matos played for FA’s varsity team as an eighth-grader and joined the Bears for his freshman season. After one year at Riverbend he transferred to Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg.
Matos has two years of eligibility remaining at VES where he averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 27.9 minutes per game this past season.
