High school notebook: Ludden lauded as one of nation's top HS coaches

Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden is one of 32 finalists nationwide for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
Ludden guided the Panthers to an 8-1 record this past season and a trip to the Class 6 semifinals where they dropped a hard-fought contest to eventual state champion Oscar Smith in Chesapeake.
Ludden was named Washington Football Team coach of the year and is representing that franchise as a finalist.
The award is named for Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, who won the most games as a coach in NFL history.
However, the award is as much about character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community and commitment to player health and safety as on-field success, according to a press release.
“This year’s 32 [nominees] represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players,” said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. “We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field.”
Two finalists will be selected and a winner will be announced later this summer. Nike and the NFL Foundation will award $12,500 to the winner and $17,500 to the winner’s football program. The second finalist will receive $7,500 and $12,500 for their program.
The other 30 finalists will receive $1,000 each. A to-be-determined Super Bowl experience will also go to the winner and runner-up.
HODGES GETS A SHOT
Former Mountain View football standout Jacob Hodges has been hired as the head coach at James River High in Chesterfield County, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
Hodges played quarterback for the Wildcats. He continued his career at the University of Virginia after initially joining the program as a manager.
He joined the Cavaliers in 2010 and eventually became the primary holder for field goals and extra points. He’s long held aspirations to become a head coach. He served as Virginia’s scout team quarterback whenever it was set to face Georgia Tech and its triple-option attack under former coach Paul Johnson.
Hodges threw a 16-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal against Maryland in his career and he ran 20 years on another fake against Miami.
He takes over a Rapids program that went 2-4 last season under James Riley III who resigned during the season. Kyle Freedman finished the campaign as interim head coach.
Prior to his hiring at James River, Hodges served as the offensive coordinator and special teams coach at Atlee High in Hanover County. He’s also had stints as an assistant coach at Hampden-Sydney College and Calvert Hall College High School in Maryland.
