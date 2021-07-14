High school notebook: Ludden lauded as one of nation's top HS coaches

Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden is one of 32 finalists nationwide for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Ludden guided the Panthers to an 8-1 record this past season and a trip to the Class 6 semifinals where they dropped a hard-fought contest to eventual state champion Oscar Smith in Chesapeake.

Ludden was named Washington Football Team coach of the year and is representing that franchise as a finalist.

The award is named for Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, who won the most games as a coach in NFL history.

However, the award is as much about character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community and commitment to player health and safety as on-field success, according to a press release.

“This year’s 32 [nominees] represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players,” said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher. “We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field.”