High school notebook: Massaponax girls set to resume play after COVID pause

The Massaponax High School girls basketball team is set to resume its season after a two-week pause.
A Panthers’ assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, which meant the team’s players and coaches had to quarantine.
Massaponax (9-0) will return to action Thursday at Brooke Point before hosting a Region 6B playoff game Monday against Patriot or Osbourn Park.
Head coach Ramon Hounshell said he tested negative for the coronavirus, and that none of his players experienced symptoms and weren’t required to be tested.
Hounshell said his assistant will likely not return this season, “but he’s doing a whole lot better.”
“He’s still having minor issues, but he’s way better than how he was in the beginning,” Hounshell said. “He had some real bad coughs and weakness and was tired … He started feeling a little better [Monday].”
Hounshell said it was difficult for his players to remain in game shape under quarantine, especially when it was combined with winter weather this past weekend.
Hounshell said after the game against Brooke Point, he’s hopeful the Panthers can practice Friday and Saturday in preparation for the postseason. The Brooke Point game takes place the first day the Panthers are eligible to return to the court.
“We’ll see how it turns out,” Hounshell said. “We’re going to do a shoot-around before the game. But we’re still talking 14 days without doing anything. We’ll probably be a little sluggish, but I expect them to come out and give it all they’ve got.”
ASBURY ENROLLS EARLY
When North Stafford takes the field Thursday for the first day of football practice, the Wolverines will be without standout defensive back Shawn Asbury.
Asbury has enrolled early at Boston College. Asbury initially orally committed to Virginia Tech before rescinding his pledge and signing a national letter of intent with the Eagles in December.
Asbury was a first-team all-Region 5D selection at defensive back as a junior. He was second-team All-Area as a kick returner.Asbury isn’t the only future college performer the Wolverines will miss. Former starting offensive and defensive lineman C.J. Van Buren transferred and played in the fall at Trinity Catholic High School in the St. Louis area.
Last week, Van Buren orally committed to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. He was recruited as an offensive lineman.
SWIMMING SITES CHANGEDThe Virginia High School League swimming and diving championships have changed locations. That’s because SwimRVA in Chesterfield County, the original location for all six classifications, declined to allow relay events because of its COVID-19 mitigation strategy.
The Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford County will now host the Class 5 and Class 6 diving championships Feb. 9-10. Class 5 and Class 6 swimming will be held at Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.
Class 3 swimming will take place Feb. 14 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, while Class 4 is scheduled at the same location on Feb. 13.
The Class 1 and 2 championships are scheduled for Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
MUTTER PICKS WASPS
King George senior quarterback Charles Mutter has committed to Emory & Henry College in Southwest Virginia.
Mutter was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection for the Foxes in 2019 after transferring from Brooke Point.
He was recruited to Emory & Henry by former Black-Hawks head coach Tommy Buzzo who is now the defensive coordinator for the Wasps and scouts the Fredericksburg area.
Emory & Henry has applied to move up from Division III to Division II and should know by July if the request was granted by the NCAA.
The Wasps will be Division II on a provisional basis this fall if approved and will fully join the South Atlantic Conference in the 2022-23 school year.PLAYERS CATCHING ON
Two Fredericksburg area football standouts have pledged to continue their careers at Division III schools.
King George senior wide receiver Chris Cox is moving on to Christopher Newport University, while Louisa senior wide receiver/tight end AJ Proffitt is headed to Bridgewater College.
Cox was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection in 2019.
Proffitt is anticipating a breakout spring season after he was third on the Lions’ depth chart in 2019 behind first-team all-Jefferson District tight end Alex Washington and second-team all-district selection Austin Sims. His only reception as a junior was a 77-yard touchdown.
