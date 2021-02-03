High school notebook: Massaponax girls set to resume play after COVID pause

The Massaponax High School girls basketball team is set to resume its season after a two-week pause.

A Panthers’ assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, which meant the team’s players and coaches had to quarantine.

Massaponax (9-0) will return to action Thursday at Brooke Point before hosting a Region 6B playoff game Monday against Patriot or Osbourn Park.

Head coach Ramon Hounshell said he tested negative for the coronavirus, and that none of his players experienced symptoms and weren’t required to be tested.

Hounshell said his assistant will likely not return this season, “but he’s doing a whole lot better.”

“He’s still having minor issues, but he’s way better than how he was in the beginning,” Hounshell said. “He had some real bad coughs and weakness and was tired … He started feeling a little better [Monday].”

Hounshell said it was difficult for his players to remain in game shape under quarantine, especially when it was combined with winter weather this past weekend.