High school notebook: Massaponax senior quarterback Morley commits to Navy

Navy football coaches saw a Massaponax High School quarterback they liked several years ago, but Joey Benden signed with archrival Army.
The Midshipmen were successful this time around in their recruitment of the latest Panthers’ dynamo to star at the position.
Massaponax senior Luke Morley orally committed to Navy on Wednesday, choosing the service academy over seven other schools in pursuit.
“He’s been trying to make up his mind for a while and I think that he’s really interested in pursuing a career in law,” Panthers head coach Eric Ludden said. “He feels like this can be a stepping stone. He wanted a strong academic place and that was important in his decision.”
Morley (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) was also being recruited by Army, Citadel, Davidson, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary.
He was the Commonwealth District player of the year and a first-team all-Region 6B and All-Area selection in 2019 after he rushed for 1,388 yards and 26 touchdowns and passed for an additional five scores.
While other schools envisioned Morley as a wide receiver, he’s able to continue his career at quarterback in Navy’s triple-option offense, the same system he runs for the Panthers.
“I have more of a grasp of the offense and I know the main principles,” Morley said.
Morley is now focused on the upcoming season which has been trimmed to six regular season games. The campaign begins in February because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morley was already quite fast as he routinely sprinted away from defenders last fall. But after months of speed and strength training, he expects to be even more explosive for his final season.
“I can’t wait to finally put all the hard work and dedication over quarantine into game days with the team,” Morley said.
BEACH ‘IN LIMBO’
The Colonial Beach School Board postponed its special meeting scheduled for last week to determine if winter sports will be played.
The meeting will now be held Dec. 16.
Colonial Beach boys basketball coach Keith Dickerson said his team, which reached the Class 1 state semifinals last March, is “in limbo” as the school system decides the fate of the season.
Westmoreland County has canceled winter sports for the Drifters’ Northern Neck District rival Washington & Lee.
Dickerson noted that other district foes, Lancaster and Northumberland, have pushed the start of their seasons back until after the New Year.
With football starting the first week of February, Dickerson said it’ll be difficult for Colonial Beach to start a 14-game hoops season in the middle of January.
“If we’ve got 15 players, 12 of them play football,” Dickerson said. “If it gets to that point it may end up being a lost season for us. It’s tough.”
GAMES streamed ONLINEWith recommendations from Gov. Ralph Northam restricting gatherings to 25 people or fewer, there will be no fans allowed at winter sporting events if the season comes to fruition.
Several Fredericksburg area schools have purchased livestreaming equipment to broadcast their games on nfhsnetwork.com. All five Spotsylvania and Stafford County schools plus James Monroe, King George and Carmel School are on board.
Eastern View plans to use YouTube to broadcast games and Caroline plans to utilize Facebook live.
An annual pass to nfhsnetwork.com can be purchased for $69.99 and allows viewers access to high school games across the country. A monthly subscription costs $10.99.
