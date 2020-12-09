High school notebook: Massaponax senior quarterback Morley commits to Navy

Navy football coaches saw a Massaponax High School quarterback they liked several years ago, but Joey Benden signed with archrival Army.

The Midshipmen were successful this time around in their recruitment of the latest Panthers’ dynamo to star at the position.

Massaponax senior Luke Morley orally committed to Navy on Wednesday, choosing the service academy over seven other schools in pursuit.

“He’s been trying to make up his mind for a while and I think that he’s really interested in pursuing a career in law,” Panthers head coach Eric Ludden said. “He feels like this can be a stepping stone. He wanted a strong academic place and that was important in his decision.”

Morley (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) was also being recruited by Army, Citadel, Davidson, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary.

He was the Commonwealth District player of the year and a first-team all-Region 6B and All-Area selection in 2019 after he rushed for 1,388 yards and 26 touchdowns and passed for an additional five scores.

While other schools envisioned Morley as a wide receiver, he’s able to continue his career at quarterback in Navy’s triple-option offense, the same system he runs for the Panthers.