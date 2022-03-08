High school notebook: Matos, Brown help extend Blue Ridge dynasty

The Blue Ridge School captured its fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship with a 67-50 victory over Highland on Saturday at Virginia State University.

The Barons have had representation from the Fredericksburg area on all four of those title winning teams.

Former James Monroe standout Mike Gray, now a freshman at George Mason, was a star guard for the Barons from 2018-21. This most recent edition featured former Fredericksburg Academy and Riverbend guard Robby Matos as well as Culpeper County native Maliq Brown.

Matos, who transferred from Virginia Episcopal School before the season started, said it was a surreal feeling to be a part of a championship team for the first time.

“It’s just overwhelming emotions,” Matos said. “I didn’t know how to feel. It’s always been a dream of mine. The coaches really worked us extremely hard this season. So it was kind of like a reward, like a light at the end of a very long tunnel.”

Matos said there were three-hour practices, two-hour meetings and sometimes three practices a day. But he said it was all worth it as the Barons broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to secure the championship.

“You can’t argue with [the program’s] success,” Matos said. “They’ve done it multiple times. I’m appreciative to be a part of history, four state championships in a row.”

Matos scored eight points and pulled down three rebounds in the title game. Brown,a 6-foot-9, 210-pound Syracuse signee, scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds from his power forward position.

Matos said it was quite the experience playing one season with Brown.

“It was crazy. He’s easily the best basketball player I’ve ever played with in my entire life,” Matos said. “People don’t understand. He’s a game-changer. To have that size, and he moves like me, that is incredible. As long as I knew I had him going into battle, I knew I was straight. It always gave me comfort because I know how good of a player he is.”

While Brown’s future is set, Matos has one more season at Blue Ridge. Less than 24 hours after the victory, he was working on football drills to prepare for offseason camps.

Matos, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Barons’ football team, has a scholarship offer from Marshall University to play that sport. He holds an offer from St. Francis (N.Y.) to play basketball. Matos said he hasn’t made up his mind which sport he’ll pursue in college.

“I get that question a lot,” he said. “What I like the most is opportunity. Whichever sport gives me the best opportunity athletically and academically and sets me up the best to be successful in life is the one I’ll choose.”

PATIENCE PAYS OFF

Anthony Bramlett has been a high school basketball official since 2003. He had yet to be chosen to referee a state championship game–until now.

Bramlett will be on the court for the Class 6 girls state championship game between James Madison and Osbourn Park on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center.

In addition to being an official with the Central Virginia Basketball Association out of Richmond, Bramlett is the track and field coach for Massaponax and a guidance counselor at Spotswood Elementary School.

“Sometimes you’ve got to wait your time,” Bramlett said. “I wasn’t expecting this. I never asked or inquired when my turn would come. I just got my schedule and saw the assignment. I was just so happy.”

MILLER TO KEEP RUNNING

Courtland senior track and field standout Madalyn Miller is headed to Division II Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.

Miller is coming off an indoor season in which she won the Battlefield District title in the high jump and was a part of the district winning 800-meter relay team.

She went on to place third in Region 4B and sixth in Class 4 in the high jump. The relay unit placed second in the region and sixth in the state.

SULLIVAN PICKS WASPS

St. Michael’s senior football standout Kade Sullivan will continue his career at Division II Emory & Henry. Sullivan (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) was a VISAA Division III first-team all-state running back, linebacker and kick returner last season. He also was named second-team all-state at punt returner.

JONES TO STAY AN EAGLE

Fredericksburg Christian School senior Tyson Jones is headed to Bridgewater College where he’ll keep playing football.

Jones was a first-team All-Area wide receiver last season. He led the area with 778 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 33 receptions.

TERPS OFFER JONES

Mountain View sophomore linebacker Kris Jones picked up a scholarship offer from Maryland earlier this week. It’s the 13th offer for Jones, who was a first-team all-Commonwealth District, all-Region 5D and All-Area selection last season.

